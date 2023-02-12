FRAUD PROBE! Stanbic Bank officials, bizmen netted over shs6.6bn heist

Advertisements

The Special Investigations Division (SID) has in custody nine suspects who were arrested over a series of computer system intrusions which gave them an unauthorized access to a client’s account where they transferred funds worth USD 1.8 million into other accounts established solely for the purpose of receiving the stolen funds.

At the direction of the branch managers, the funds were withdrawn and stolen using forged documents of a Kenyan passport number AK 0849025 and forged under the name of Mohamed Abdul Hakim Hussein, one of the company directors and a signatory of the account.

The funds were withdrawn from the accounts of Nile Energy, a company registered to do business in Uganda.

The suspects in conspiracy with selected Stanbic Bank Uganda officials at both Garden City and Freedom City branches compromised the account of Nile Energy and effected transactions in inter account transfers – IAT – and made withdraws using 3 accounts that included account numbers 9030012835107 in the name of Dixon Kagurusi Ampumuza, Account Number 9030021572615 registered in the name of Petrom Limited and account number 9030018628871 in the name of Framane Investments Co Limited.

At least 5 case withdrawals of USD 495, 000, USD 495, 000, USD 287, 000, USD 90, 000, USD 60, 000, USD 295, 000 and USD 495, 000 were made by the suspects, purporting to me Mohamed Abdul Hakim Hussein, the Director of Nile Energy while using forged documents.

Investigators also established that Petrom Limited belongs to Oscar Kyabukasa Lutaaya and Hushur Rahman, as directors, while Framane Investments C Ltd is owned by Oman Ghebreyesus, Fiona Dede Bwende and Elijah Daniel Wanzu as directors.

Further, a probe shows that on January 24, 2023; cash amounting to USD 295, 000 was deposited on the account number 9030018628871 in the name of Framande Investments Co Ltd. The money came in from a Nile Energy account.

The money was later withdrawn through a cheque signed by Wanzu and Ghebreyesus. On the same day, an additional USD 250, 00 was withdrawn and Shs 139 million deposited on the account 90330019904244 in the name of Bwende, a director at Framane. Another transaction of USD 782, 000 was made from Nile Energy to that of Petrom Limited, whose director is Ampumuza. Ampumuza is currently on the run.

On February 3, 2023; a one Robel Tefera, an Eritrean refugee was intercepted with two IAT forms with a face value of USD 988, 000 that was to be affected from the Nile Energy account and thereafter credited to Ampumuza.

The suspect had in his possession a Kenyan passport number AK 0849025 in the name of Mohamed Abduhakim Hussein, which prompted the bank to verify the account holders, who denied any authorization.

Upon interrogation, Tefera, a technician revealed that a day before, he was phoned by a one Shivan, who instructed him to link up with a one Derrick at Garden City for a construction contract deal.

Derrick was to drop some documents to Moses (Ayesiga), a Stanbic Bank Uganda Branch Manager of Garden City Branch. In fact, Derrick did drop the documents. The following day, he was called to report to the bank. That is how he, Tefera, was arrested.

The arrest opened doors to arrests of Tefera Okubalassie Robert, Ayesiga; who effected two transfers of USD 295, 000 and USD 287, 000 from Nile Energy account to Petrom Limited account, Brian Natukunda, a former employee of Stanbic Bank Uganda, who introduced Ampumuza to Ayesiga and three directors of Framane; and David Sekito, the Stanbic Uganda Branch Manager at Freedom City.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga on Monday confirmed the arrests and noted that the suspect’s would appear before the Anti-Corruption Division in Kololo on charges of causing financial loss and money laundering.

