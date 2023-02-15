BANKS FRAUD! How UBA took my shs 2.3m in one week

Advertisements

I was using United Bank of Africa Uganda Ltd. But they failed to explain why it had chopped money from my company account totaling 2.3million. All was removed within a week.

They only told me that they removed accrued charges (not detailed).

Again when I inquired they told me it was an error where they overcharged our account.

Remember we are so many people affected by this error.

The bank doesn’t even consider the diversity of customers’ priorities with their money.

This is a sign of a failing bank (Nigerian owned) robbing its customers.

While we put much trust in entrusting banks with our money, they themselves don’t put professionalism in handling our money, because they ask for all particulars while you want to withdraw(passport, National ID, Driving permit, employer ID) e.t.c

So, we wonder where they get the mandate to chop shs 2.3m in one week without any explanation/detail, not forgetting these are prompt up charges which come when no loan has been given.

We see it as a ploy for these Nigerians to rob Ugandans of their hard earned savings/deposits.

Even if they are accrued bank charges for years, is it ethical for a charge (same rate) to be administered after ten years one wonders how that bank has been surviving?

My name is Lutakome Patrick of Buligwanga Trading Co.Ltd, one of the affected accounts No.0103003793.

