BARE KNUCKLES! Mbarara LC5 boss sacks pal over corruption, vows revenge

Advertisements

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

Mbarara District LC5 Chairman, Didas Tabaaro aka Endagano Ensya, has sacked longtime friend Bernard Mugume aka Ekikondanjojo from the district executive committee as secretary for community based services over corruption related issues.

On Wednesday Tabaaro replaced Mugume with Herbert Nuwamanya.

Mugume represents Kashare Sub-county on the district council.

Tabaaro and Mugume have been best allies and the latter actively campaigned for the former in previous elections.

When Tabaaro became the district boss, automatically Ekikondanjojo was considered for a fat post in his executive committee—first as secretary for the works committee before being transferred to community based services.

Tabaaro regrets appointing Mugume.

He alleges that corruption allegations against Mugume first came up when the latter was on the Works Committee.

After several complaints from the contractors, Tabaaro transferred him to Community based service.

However, even where he was put, again similar cases and allegations started coming up which informed a decision to give him a sack.

“For very many reasons, regardless that the former secretary was so close to me, that one doesn’t guarantee that he cannot be chased.

“Originally he was in the Works Committee but I got several reports and complaints from contractors who were claiming that my Secretary Ekikondanjojo was extorting money from them. Then I was forced to transfer him to a different department for me to be able to investigate properly. However, even where I put him, similar allegations started coming again,” said Tabaaro.

He added: “You cannot use the position because people know that you’re my friend and then you do things that are not in normal procedure. And for me I have no mercy for anybody who doesn’t work as it is supposed to be. Anybody that is corrupt or that is suspected to be corrupt…even if you are my sister or my brother I would rather drop you and appoint someone and things move on. This man was corrupt and I couldn’t bear with him at all.”

Mugume has now vowed to go bare knuckles with his boss by exposing all his mess.

“You have suffocated me from the time you appointed Me for an executive job. You had locked my mouth and I couldn’t expose your messes you have done in this district but now that you have unlocked me from the box, we shall see who is incompetent and a corrupt one,” vowed Mugume.

For the last four years, Mbarara, a model district, has continued to drop in performance rankings.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author