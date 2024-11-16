Bebe Cool Attacks Daddy Andre Over Blasting UMF Boss Eddy Kenzo

A bitter clash is raging in Uganda’s music industry between musicians Bebe Cool, ace producer Daddy Andre and Eddy Kenzo, the president of the Uganda Musicians Federation (UMF), who is also the Presidential Advisor on Artistes Affairs.

Our Snoops reveal that it all started when Daddy Andre appeared in interviews on various TV stations this week lambasting Kenzo by asserting that he is not fit to head the UMF because he lacks the requisite qualifications to hold such a position.

In essence, Daddy Andre argued that Kenzo is not qualified to represent musicians as president of UMF but hijacked that position for personal motives and because of that, he doesn’t represent the interests of the music industry but is after furthering his ambitions as an individual.

Daddy Andre also reasoned that whenever Kenzo gets an audience with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House, instead of presenting matters concerning the music industry and musicians, he just begs the president for money.

However, Daddy Andre’s assertions didn’t auger well with Bebe Cool, who has since come out with bitter words for Daddy Andre, accusing him of spreading negativity in the industry.

“You just want to spread negativity and make other people look bad. Who told you that Kenzo is just asking for money? There is nothing artists can do without seeking the support of the government,” Bebe Cool wrote on social media, adding; “Other sectors are financed by the government, why don’t you want the music sector to get the same? If you do not know how to reason, don’t sit on those interviews.”

Bebe Cool did not stop at that, he went on to tell Daddy Andre that; “Stop criminalizing artists working with the president just because you do not have an opportunity. You have failed to reason well before the audience on television just because you are looking for attention from the opposition.”

“I want to tell Daddy Andre that being appointed as special presidential advisor doesn’t come through speaking recklessly on TV shows. If the president saw you as the better person, he would have made you the advisor”, he concluded.

Well, Daddy Andre is yet to reply to Bebe Cool’s remarks so watch the space for updates about this clash of titans!

