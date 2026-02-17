BEDROOM DIPLOMACY! Major sex scandal rocks Foreign Affairs as top official snatches man’s wife

A storm is brewing in Uganda’s diplomatic circles after a senior official deployed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to an Africa nation allegedly ran off with another man’s wife.

RedPepper has learnt that the diplomat (names withheld for now) is accused by sources of volatile behaviour and a dark violence past, claims that have circulated for years in Kampala and his home area. Multiple violence complaints have previously trailed him, though authorities (police and court) have never addressed them despite reports by alleged victims.

Now, sources claim he has crossed a new red line.

RedPepper understands that the woman at the centre of the storm — K.E — is said to be officially married to P.K, with whom she shares two children. Political strategists from MP-elect Emmanuel Rwashande’s camp are the most shocked by the sudden turn of events for reasons yet to be ascertained by RedPepper.

According to multiple accounts, he allegedly used money, influence and diplomatic swagger to lure K.E away from her home. What began as a secret affair, sources say, spiralled fast — with claims that K.E is now pregnant.

The fallout has been devastating.

As of press time, K.E is reportedly living in Entebbe, under the care and protection of the official, who sources say is openly enjoying life with the expectant woman, far from the prying eyes of officialdom.

Back home, the abandoned husband P.K is said to be in deep distress, struggling to trace his wife and children. Friends say he is emotionally shattered and needs urgent support as the situation continues to unfold.

Behind the scenes, diplomats are whispering. How does a serving envoy allegedly break up a family, disappear with a colleague’s wife and children, and face no immediate consequences? What does this say about vetting, discipline and accountability at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs?

Watch this space.

More revelations coming….

