BEHAKANIRA SPIRIT SPEAKS: Police Raid Son’s Home Over Wrangle With Widow Goodra

Heavily armed policemen yesterday morning raided the home of Maurice Behakanira over a property wrangle with his stepmother, Goodra Behakanira.

Maurice is the eldest son of the late tycoon Joseph Behakanira. He has been involved in a property wrangle with his stepmother accusing the latter of hiding his father’s will and amassing his wealth to herself.

Maurice told this media that the mean looking armed policemen jumped over the fence and stormed his house in Muyenga-Bukasa at 7am and ransacked every nook and corner of his house leaving his wife, child and two maids terrified.

Goodra accuses the stepson of using social media to wage a war against her – call it cyber harassment.

Maurice is the late Behakanira’s eldest son from the first marriage.

After the NRA bush war, there was love lost with Maurice’s mother and he went on to marry Goodra and had more three children together-Precious, Rose and Jose Maria-at the time of his mysterious death in 2010 due to alleged heart attack.

Fifteen years later his ghost has returned to haunt the family.

It is alleged that after Behakanira’s death, Maurice was kicked out of his father’s business empire and has been sidelined since then.

For all these years, he gave her a benefit of doubt hoping the matter would be solved internally with engagement of the extended family members but with little success.

Saying enough was enough he has waged a social media war against the stepmother and has vowed to expose all and sundry.

He has so far released two episodes.

In the first episode, he said he’s planning a month-long exposé about alleged deceit and fraud in the household of the late Behakanira, particularly focusing on his stepmother Goodra’s actions after his passing. He alleges she orchestrated the disinheriting of some children, changed her name, and took actions to impoverish him, including selling a property without his knowledge.

In the second episode, he provides background information on his late father, Joseph Behakanira, and his life journey. He goes on to highlight his business acumen, military involvement, and property portfolio. The focus shifts to the circumstances surrounding his death and the disputed sale of J&M Hotel Bwebajja, over debts, which was near completion. He claims the stepmother, Goodra, abruptly refused to proceed with the sale despite the bank’s willingness to meet his father’s demands, potentially setting the stage for further controversy and financial manipulation. In the next episode, he promises to delve into the aftermath and alleged attempts to financially and emotionally distress him.

POLICE RAIDS HOME

Following these two episodes, Goodra panicked and rushed to police to stop him in his tracks.

It is what he wrote that has infuriated the stepmother with family sources saying she is willing and ready to do anything in order to silence him for good.

Following the exposé she went and opened a cyber harassment case at Kabalagala police station.

We are told on Saturday morning police from Kabalagala station led by the commander operations raided his home in Muyenga-Bukasa, Makindye division, Kampala to arrest him.

According to sources, when the maid took long to open the gate, the cops jumped over the fence and forced themselves inside.

Brandishing guns but without any warrant of arrest order, they reportedly ransacked every room including the one for the children who were even still asleep. Everyone was left terrified.

Luckily he wasn’t at home. He is apparently in hiding pondering the next course of action.

Close friends told this publication that he is willing to report himself to police next week.

Goodra could not be reached for a comment by the time we published this story.

We shall keep you updated.

WHAT MAURICE WROTE

These are the exposes in detail that landed Maurice in trouble with the stepmother.

He wrote: ” Episode 1 : Starting today iam going to run a daily, month long exposé that will show the rot in Late Behakanira’s household since he passed on, and how people orchestrated the disinheriting of some of his children. Get ready to go on a rollercoater of deceit, greed, and fraud of the highest order in this country.

Goodra Behakanira, my step mother being the main actor in this plan.

I don’t know if I should call her by that name, as I will later on show you how she executed a change of name deed where she absolutely renounced, relinquished and abandoned legally the use of the name Behakanira. All this was part of the grand scheme created to cheat the children of their inheritance.

It starts early morning of Valentines Day 2010 when I was informed that my dad’s heart had stopped beating. I straight away informed my wife and we headed to the hospital, where he had been taken. On arrival, I found Goodra with some of her friends and was informed that my dad was lying on a bed in the corridor. In one of the last chapters, I’ll tell you the hurting words she said to me just before seeing my dad’s corpse.

Fast forward to a few months after burial, the plot thickens as she then made me a persona non grata in the place I called home for over 30 years, made me enemy number 1 against most of my relatives, sold Lutembe Beach without even having the courtesy to inform me so that I could pack my belongings and leave.

A colleague called me after she had been paid and informed me that the new buyers were taking over the following day. Mind you this is a place that I had been managing while my dad was still alive and all this was building towards her actual plan of impoverishing me.”

“Episode 2: For purposes of historical context and understanding where all this started from, I wanted to give a brief about my late father.

Joseph Behakanira was born in 1956 to late Raphael and Katarina Byempaka, at a place called Kitashekwa, Ruhaama County found in Ntungamo district.

He was a man very fond of prayer and it’s no wonder that during his lifetime, he built many grottos and Chapels around Uganda including one that we grew up having prayers in at home in Kansanga.

He was a great businessman that started his journey from a shop, Kamwe Kamwe in Ntungamo. A few years later, he was forced to join the NRA rebels due to his strong ties to DP, during a time when UPC was in control.

After the war in 1986, the spark between him and my mother had vanished. He proceeded to pick me and my late sister from Bushenyi and brought us to Kampala. This is around the same time he met Goodra who would later become his wife.

He held many positions in the new army structure up until around 1989 when he asked to be retired so that he could go back to his calling, Business.

Fast forward to 2010 when at the point of his death he was the successful proprietor of J&M Hotel Bwebajja, Avemar Shopping Centre, various businesses, properties and land in Kampala, Mbarara, Ntungamo and London UK.

In this entire story, the CHOGM and Bank debt issues cannot be put aside, but I’ll get back to this in a later episode. For today I want to dwell on the fact that at the point of his death, he had finalized with the Bank about the sale of the Hotel.

A willing buyer was available ,funded by the same Bank, and the only stumbling block was the amount of money he was to receive from the buyer/Bank visavie his expectation. He basically wanted to be debt free after the hotel sale, thus leaving Avemar and other properties free from Bank pressure. He was literally days away from finalizing the sale at the time he passed on.

In a meeting after his death with the Bank MD, he informed us that they were willing to meet the demands from my dad before he passed on and were ready to proceed and finalise the sale.

It’s at this point that Goodra said she isn’t selling the hotel anymore even though the Bank MD had proposed to go with my late father’s proposal.

In hindsight, the refusal to sell was part of the plan that would help them carry out their next plans.

By not taking up that offer, the properties remained heavily indebted and as such, they could be sold without any questions all in the guise of settling debts.

In the next episode we look at life after Lutembe Beach and how she made sure she crashes me financially and emotionally simply because I asked about my late Fathers Will.”

Family sources say Goodra has since sold off most of the property Behakanira left behind.

A part from Lutembe beach, she also sold off Avemar, one of the oldest shopping malls in the capital at about USD 8m to tycoon Lule Ntake.

She also sold off J&M Airport Road Hotel in Bwebajja along Entebbe- Kampala Road to the government. There are plans to construct government offices there including Electoral Commission headquarters.

At the time of Behakanira’s passing, he was under investigation by parliament over Shs 2.6 billion that he received from government to provide accommodation to the Chogm guests in 2007.

His Hotel in Bwebajja never provided these services.

On September 1 2004, during the construction of the same hotel, some of the structures collapsed and killed at least eight people.

Shortly after the tragic 2004 incident, it emerged that his property was threatened with attachment over failure to pay a sh4.5billion loan from Baroda Bank and another sh5b loan from Diamond Trust Bank.

Also, in 2008, Barclays Bank hired receivers to recover a sh4.7b debt.

