Bella Wine scoops 4 awards @ Big Wine Awards 2024 Italy

Prudence Kasibante Ukkonika, the proprietor K-Roma wine and breweries was over the weekend accoladed with a total of four awards at ‘Big Wine Awards 2024 Italy’

By Evans Najuna

Prudence Kasibante Ukkonika, the proprietor of K-Roma wine and breweries over the weekend received a total of four awards at ‘Big Wine Awards 2024 Italy’. Speaking with our reporter after landing at Entebbe international airport from Italy, Ukkonika expressed her pleasure to all Ugandans for always supporting her products.

“We are thrilled to share some fantastic news with all our wonderful supporters,” said Ukkonika.

She explained that Bella Wine had been honored at the esteemed Gala di Premiazione del Concorso Enologico Internazionale in Italy “Big Wine Awards 2024”. Adding that this brings back home an immense joy not only for all Ugandans. She noted that Bella Wine has not only participated but emerged triumphant by winning the astounding four awards.

Ukkonika attributed that this achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of the incredible team, who tirelessly strive to produce wines of the highest quality.

“We are immensely grateful for their commitment and passion,” she said.

She applauded Bella’s loyal customers and supporters, and extended her deepest gratitude for their unwavering support. Adding that has indeed amplified and inspired them to continually push the boundaries of excellence. She rallied all Ugandans to join together for the celebrations by raising a glass to these remarkable accomplishments.

“Join us in savoring the fruits of our labor and experiencing the exquisite taste of Bella Wine.”Ukkonika conveyed a vote of thanks to everyone who had been part of this journey.

The company was established in 2002 by Prudence Ukkonika and is a producer/distributor of 100% organic wine. As of 2019, Bella reportedly had an annual production of 100,000 litres of wines and juices. The factory has since expanded its production with the new home in Kira-Mulawa and soon opening a new Winery plant in Namanve industrial area.

