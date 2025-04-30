Besigye, Lutale further Remanded until 21st May over alleged Subversion

Veteran politician and former presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye, his aide Obed Lutale, and Captain Denis Oola, who are facing terrorism charges, have been remanded until 21st May 2025.

Besigye and his two co-accused have applied for bail several times, but in vain. According to the prosecution, Dr. Besigye, Hajj Lutale, Capt. Denis Oola, and others still at large allegedly plotted to overthrow the government by force of arms between 2023 and November 2024. The alleged plot spans multiple countries, including Geneva (Switzerland), Athens (Greece), Nairobi (Kenya), and Kampala City.

The trio is charged with treason and misprision of treason, with prosecution alleging that they solicited firearms, financial and logistical support in Geneva, Athens, Nairobi, and Kampala, with intentions to overthrow the Ugandan government.

Besigye and Lutale have been in detention since November 16, 2024, after being arrested in Kenya and repatriated to Uganda, where they were initially charged before the General Court Martial on treachery and illegal possession of firearms.

