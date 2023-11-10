betPawa Takes the Lead in Road Safety by equipping Boda Boda Riders safety training , safety gear

Advertisements

In an effort to enhance road safety, betPawa is launching the ‘betPawa Boda-boda Road Safety Campaign’ in Kampala. This initiative aims to address the pressing issue of road accidents, particularly involving boda boda riders who are among the most vulnerable groups to traffic incidents in the country.

betPawa, the renowned betting brand, is taking a proactive approach by not only raising awareness about road safety rules but also providing essential safety equipment to boda boda riders. The campaign will span across five divisions, namely Nakawa, Makindye, and Rubaga in Kampala, as well as Entebbe and Kira in Wakiso district.

The objective of this campaign is clear: make boda boda commuting safer for everyone. Ivy Igunduura, betPawa Country Manager, expressed the brand’s commitment, stating, “We want to ensure the safety of both boda boda users and riders. Through education on road safety regulations and the provision of necessary safety gear, such as helmets, reflector jackets, and hands-free phone holders, we aim to significantly contribute to reducing road accidents involving boda bodas.”

Advertisements

betPawa’s focus on road safety aligns with the government’s ongoing efforts to mitigate accidents, making it a crucial partnership in promoting safe transportation. The brand has set a target of supporting a minimum of 600 boda boda riders during the campaign, recognizing the pivotal role these motorcycles play in Uganda’s public transport system.

By distributing safety equipment and fostering awareness, betPawa seeks to create a positive impact on road safety and contribute to a safer environment for boda boda riders and their passengers.

betPawa is a mobile sports gaming brand, established in 2017 and which today operates in 11 countries in Africa. The betPawa brand is known for its support of sports and creative industry, as well as campaigns like the Dream Maker, which seek to give back to communities by making their BIG dreams come to life. The brand betPawa is owned by Mchezo Limited.

About Post Author