Beyond Copy, Paste, and Query: The Smarter Way to Use AI

By Michael Jjingo

If you think AI is just for typing prompts, generating reports, or fixing grammar, you’re only sipping from the surface of a lake. Artificial Intelligence isn’t just a faster assistant, it’s a force multiplier for the curious, the strategic, and the bold. The real magic begins when you stop asking AI for answers and start using it to think, build, and grow.

We live in an age where “copy, paste, and query” has become the comfort zone. People type, “Explain this concept” or “Summarize that report,” then copy the output into a document and call it innovation. But that’s like owning a private jet and only using it to drive around the airport. AI’s true value emerges when it becomes your co-creator, strategist, and thought partner, not just your typist.

Imagine this: instead of googling “How to write a proposal,” you ask AI to act as a Business Development Committee Chair and challenge your assumptions. Instead of copying meeting minutes, you use AI to synthesize insights, identify recurring risks, and even draft actionable resolutions. That’s not automation, that’s amplification.

Jeff Bezos once said, “Cleverness is a gift, kindness is a choice.” We might add: “Learning to use AI intelligently is a superpower.” The smartest professionals don’t use AI to do their jobs, they use it to redesign how their jobs are done smartly.

Take an executive in a Ugandan Corporate. Instead of using AI just to write reports, they could use it to:

Simulate board questions before a strategy presentation.

Forecast deposit growth scenarios using uploaded data.

Design Power BI dashboards and generate narrative insights.

Draft communication scripts that match their voice and organizational tone.

This isn’t theory, it’s already happening. Around the world, leaders are turning AI into what Harvard calls a “thinking partner.” Locally, smart entrepreneurs are using ChatGPT and Copilot to automate invoicing, write business plans, and even design marketing campaigns overnight. But the most visionary among them don’t stop there, they train AI on their company data, style, and brand tone to create a personalized knowledge engine.

Here’s the trick: don’t ask AI “what” to do. Ask it “how would you think about this if you were me?” That’s where it shines. It can generate counterarguments, test your logic, and help you think several moves ahead, something most of us wish we had time to do.

Let’s be real; AI can’t replace your judgment, values, or leadership instincts. But it can liberate your time so you can use those strengths where they matter most: decision-making, mentorship, and strategy. Think of it as delegating your busywork to a tireless digital intern, so you can focus on the parts of work that require heart and intuition.

The next level of AI use is integration, not isolation. Pair it with tools like Power BI, Excel, or Trello. Let it generate the insights, while you craft the story. Use it to automate reminders, convert notes into board briefs, or create visual dashboards that summarize weekly performance. You’re not just using AI, you’re creating an intelligent workflow ecosystem.

In a world where everyone is typing prompts, the real edge belongs to those who design processes. People who move from “asking questions” to “building systems.” Those who teach AI their preferences, formats, and corporate tone will have an army of digital assistants fine-tuned to their exact needs.

But there’s a cautionary note too, AI is only as smart as the human behind it. It can write a proposal, but only you know which stakeholder needs convincing. It can analyze data, but only you can interpret what it means for your community, your organisation, or your students. AI gives you information; you provide context, empathy, and wisdom.

So here’s your challenge: the next time you open ChatGPT, Copilot, or Gemini; don’t just ask for a summary. Ask for a simulation, a framework, or a critique. Let it test your assumptions, build your slides, or connect your ideas across subjects. Think of it as a lab, not a library.

In conclusion, the real future of AI isn’t about replacing human thinking, it’s about expanding it. It’s not here to take your job; it’s here to take your routine, so you can lead, create, and grow. As the world races ahead, those who will thrive aren’t the ones who merely use AI, they’re the ones who train it, trust it, and transform with it. So, move beyond copy, paste, and query. The next frontier is collaborate, integrate, and innovate.

The writer is the General Manager Commercial banking at Centenary Bank

