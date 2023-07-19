BIG BOOST! VP Alupo boosts Rwampara School fundraising drive, donates to women groups

Advertisements

By Evans Najuna

Rwampara – Women’s Day Celebrations of June 25th, 2023 in the western District of Rwampara will for long be remembered in their history calendar as full of happiness and jubilations especially to the women groups and stakeholders of Kitojo primary school.

The event which was organised by the District Woman Member of Parliament Hon. Molly Asiimwe Musiime was amplified by the guest of honour , Katakwi woman member of Parliament HE. Jessica Epel Alupo who doubles as the Vice President of the Republic of Uganda. The event’s major purpose was to fundraise for the construction of Kitojo primary school’s facilities like toilets and staff quarters.

Alupo made both residents and leaders speechless when she contributed Ugx20M towards the renovation of Kitojo primary, injected Ugx15m to the 15 women groups and also bought off a cow at Ugx10m that made a total of over Ugx45m. This left women groups and Kitojo primary school stakeholders chanting and jubilating.

Meanwhile, Alupo also promised to rehabilitate Kitojo road via Kashuro to which she said it was her first time to pass into such a poor state road as a Vice President. She added that such a road connects to quick service delivery. She conclusively thanked Rwampara leaders for effective coordination in implementing and monitoring Government Programs.

While Addressing the same gathering, the Chief organiser and Rwampara Woman Member of Parliament Hon. Molly Asiimwe promised all her efforts in the construction of Toilets and Kitojo primary school staff quarters and that all funds will be put to its valuable use.

Speaking with our reporter after the event, Asiimwe noted that the Rwampara district is only three years old and is currently battling the biggest challenge of the poor road network due to lack of road equipment. She added that together with her colleagues, Members of Parliament have been pushing forward and the government has fixed Rwampara district in its budget among the districts that are going to receive money for road equipment. “The government has already deposited about shs29bn on the procurement, a process that has already started,” she said.

The colourful event was attended by many people from the district, Rwampara District leaders, Religious leaders and other many different legislators from other Districts who included; Mbarara Women MP Hon. Margaret Rwebyambu, Hon. Ritah Atukwatsa, Mbarara City MP, Hon. Alex Byarugaba Bakunda, Hon. Julius Tumusiime, Amos Kakunda among others.

