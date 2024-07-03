BIG HEARTED: Stanbic donates maternal healthcare equipment to Naguru Hospital

Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited Chief Executive Francis Karuhanga shaking hands Handing over the donated equipement to the Naguru Hospital Dr Emmanuel Tugaineyo and Dr Bagala John Paul from MoH

Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited (SUHL) has donated vital medical equipment and consumables worth UGX 30 million to the maternity ward of Naguru Hospital, also known as China-Uganda Friendship Hospital.

The donation aims at enhancing maternal healthcare services and improve the well-being of mothers and infants.The donated equipment includes a modern operating table, adjustable delivery beds, examination couches, and mama kits.

SUHL Chief Executive, Francis Karuhanga, emphasized the importance of investing in maternal healthcare and commended the hospital staff for their efforts despite facing challenges.

Dr Emmanuel Tugaineyo, Hospital Director, expressed gratitude to Stanbic for their support, stating that the equipment will greatly improve service delivery. He highlighted the hospital’s growth and increasing demand for services, handling between 800-1000 deliveries monthly.

Dr John Paul Bagala, representing the Ministry of Health, applauded Stanbic’s efforts and encouraged other corporate organizations to follow suit. He noted a significant reduction in maternal mortality deaths, attributing it to interventions by corporate organizations like Stanbic.

Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo, Nakawa East Member of Parliament, thanked Stanbic for choosing a medical facility in his area and urged proper care and maintenance of the donated equipment.

This donation demonstrates Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited’s commitment to improving maternal healthcare in Uganda.

