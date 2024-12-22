BIG HEARTED: Tian Tang group donates relief items to Bulambuli landslide victims

BIG HEARTED: Tian Tang group donates relief items to Bulambuli landslide victims

Tian Tang Group has donated relief items to support the people of Bulambuli district affected by the recent landslides.

The items, which included mattresses, blankets among others, were handed over to Umukhukha III head of the Bamasaba Cultural Institution, Inzu Ya Masaba.

Led by Mr. Frank Liu, Deputy Manager Sino Uganda Mbale Industrial Park, the donation is part of our ongoing efforts to support the local community.

“Additionally, we launched a blood donation campaign among our employees and opened an alternative gate to facilitate easy access to the park and workplaces for the people of Masanda and surrounding areas,” Liu said.

Tian Tang Group is in charge of Sino Mbale Industrial Park which has over 50 factories manufacturing a number  of products previously imported into the country.

They have also opened UHome a showroom in Kampala and in Mbarara where these locally manufactured items are sold at friendly prices.

