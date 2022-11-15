Fast-rising star Vjojofficial also known as Isaac Oj Nsereko has released his music lineup for the remaining months of the year 2022. while addressing the media today in London, the hunky singer outlined six major shows he has been booked to perform.

According to the released music lineup, after performing on 29th October 2022 for his fans in Stockholm, Vjoj will go ahead and perform at the Grille Christmas gala on 19th November 2022.

Before he sets a foot in December month, the singer will perform at the Miss Pride of Africa grande finale on 26th November 2022. Then on the 3rd of December will he appear on stage at the Miss Curvy Germany. He will finally perform at the Legendary Raggae Festival 2022 in the UK.

It is surely a busy end year for the singer. Music fans all over the globe can’t wait to feel his Vibe on stage.

Vjojoffical is a UK-signed Afrobeat Artist, Producer, film Director CEO, and founder of FirstchoiceFilmz a UK limited company, born and raised in Uganda. For so many years, VjOjofficial has done music with many music stars across the whole world including the legendary Awilo Longomba in a song titled Sekemba which has more than 8 million views on youtube.

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in.