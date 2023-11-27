BIG SHAME; As Uganda Pulls out of African Netball Cup

Advertisements

The Uganda’s national Netball team, She Cranes will not compete in this years 2023 Africa Netball Championship which throws -off tomorrow (Tuesday), November 28th, in Gaborone, Botswana.



We all know that On October 25th 2023, National council of sports (NCS) revoked the license of Uganda netball federation (UNF) citing persistent governance issues.

World Netball appointed a normalisation committee of four people headed by Moses Mwase who is the president of Uganda swimming federation.

According to the letter from World Netball dated November 7th 2023 signed by Liz Nicholl DBE, entrusted it with the day-to-day operations of the federation, until new elections are held, But still questions are being raised if its not double standards, how can appointed committee run the day to day work of the federation which is not recognised meaning the Normalisation committee is illegally.

Today, the Africa netball body had an elective congress and guess what, National council of sports had funds to send a one member on the normalization committee Leticia Namutebi to discuss on matters of netball, questions were raised in the meeting how can someone represent a country in a sporting discipline which the country revoked its certificate of recognition.

This meant that Uganda Netball federation was no longer authorized to conduct activities related to netball on behalf of the Ugandan government as per Article 19 of the National Sports Act 2023, which prohibits a national federation from organizing any national representation for Uganda in international competitions following the withdrawal of the recognition certificate.

It should be noted that all this crisis started when the Uganda Netball Federation President Sarah Babirye Kityo clashed with the National Council of Sports General Secretary after her exposing the corruption.

Uganda’s teams, particularly the She Cranes, who had been anticipated to engage in a fierce showdown, notably against Malawi and South Africa the teams they triumphed over to secure a commendable fifth-place finish at the Netball World Cup leaves a void in the competition.

Despite Uganda’s withdrawal from the Netball Africa Cup also Malawi national team (The Queens) pulled out of the championship due to lack of funds and this has put Malawi in a situation Uganda also faced with World Netball slapping a fine of 5000 pounds after confirming that they will participate and didn’t make it. We wait to see what World Netball will do to Malawi.

The defending champions South Africa, (Women) team is also out of the competition who will be in England for test series, so the competition proceeds with hosts Botswana, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Namibia in the women’s category while, the men’s category has Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa and Kenya.

Meanwhile the fixtures seen by wallnet news the games to be played at University of Botswana Indoor Facility tomorrow (Tuesday), Eswatin will face off with Zambia at 12:00 (EAT), South Africa will battle it out with Zambia in mens category at 4:00pm (EAT), then Namibia will face off with Zimbabwe at 6:00pm (EAT) and lastly host nation Botswana will lock horns with Kenya at 8:00pm (EAT) in women category.

About Post Author