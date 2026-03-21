BINYANYA STORM HITS LONDON! DJ Ssuuna Ben, Mbaziira Tony Lead Ugandan Invasion at UG Fest 2026…Cindy, A Pass, Ray G, Omega 256, Vyroota Stabua Natooro Lined Up

By Our Reporter

Ugandan vibe is set to shake the UK as DJs Ssuuna Ben and Mbaziira Tony prepare to export their fast-rising ‘Binyanya’ sound to London at the highly anticipated UG Fest 2026.

The duo will take center stage on July 4th, 2026, at the Newham Leisure Centre, where thousands are expected to gather for one of the biggest Ugandan diaspora events in Europe.

Known for their electrifying ‘Binyanya’ style, DJ Ssuuna Ben and Mbaziira Tony will share the spotlight with a powerhouse lineup of Uganda’s top entertainers. Music lovers should brace for performances from Cindy Sanyu, A Pass, Ray G, Omega 256, Vyroota and Stabua Natooro, among others.

The UG Fest is brainchild of city-based promoter Joseph Kiggundu, popularly known as Jose of Jobslink Group. He describes the event as more than just a music show — a full cultural experience aimed at uniting Ugandans across the diaspora.

“This festival is all about family, culture, and community,” Kiggundu said, noting that unlike previous shows, UG Fest 2026 is designed as an all-day, all-age celebration.

To encourage family participation, children under 12 will pay just £5, a move aimed at giving young Ugandans in the diaspora a chance to connect with their roots through music, food, and cultural showcases.

Beyond the music, the festival will also feature exhibitions of Ugandan-made products, tourism showcases, and networking opportunities for Ugandans living across the UK and Europe.

Powered by brands like New Vision, Bukedde, Housing Finance Bank, Victoria University, Ethiopian Airlines, Centenary Bank, and others, UG Fest 2026 is shaping up to be a major cultural export — and a loud reminder that Ugandan music is going global.

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