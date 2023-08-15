BITTER TRUTH! Why Rushenyi will remain a shadow without Rukutana

R-L: Makerere University School of Public Health (MakSPH) communications boss Davidson Nyabahika who also hails from Rushenyi, Rukutana and former Makerere security officer SSP Jackson Mucunguzi and his wife Nagasha pictured together at a recent function.

Advertisements

BY EVANS NAJUNA

THE FORMER Rushenyi MP in the 10th Parliament, Mwesigwa Rukutana, has come out to challenge his political opponents saying that they will take time to compete with him on the developmental projects he did when he was still the area Member of Parliament.

Rukutana, who was also Uganda’s Deputy Attorney General, on Sunday spent almost his entire evening on ‘Ishaazi Rya Rushenyi’, a WhatsApp group with over 800 members, chatting and commenting on most of the topical issues.

Advertisements

Rukutana seemed to have been triggered off by some group members who on several occasions have been spreading their propaganda that he did nothing to their constituency during his reign.

However, the ex-legislator was impressed by some reactions from one of his staunch supporters, Justus Muyambi Mishomabi, who reminded members that the former MP actually did a lot of things within his means.

“As leaders, they are doing what they can. Spiritual transformation was necessary but he did many things at the national level on policy,” Muyambi noted.

He explained that Rukutana shaped the leadership of the district and gave direction.

He said that the legislator fought for improved markets, seed schools on top of employing many people from Rushenyi without forgetting those he took abroad to work, top office connections plus guiding many concerning law.

In his reply, Rukutana thanked Muyambi for recognizing his contribution to Rushenyi saying that, those who are not blinded by hatred will see what he did.

“They only talk of developing churches as if it’s the only thing I did. They never talk of the seed schools, renovations to all our secondary schools, electricity extension to almost all parts of Rushenyi,” Rukutana boasted before reminding them that in 2001, the only place which had electricity in the whole of Rushenyi was Rubare Trading Center (as it was then known).

Rukutana also elaborated more on coffee planting, reminding them how he distributed coffee seedlings throughout his tenure in office that has made Rushenyi one of the biggest coffee producing areas.

He told them to always think about the piped water systems and extensions to Rubare, Rwentobo, Rwahi, Kyempene, Ngomba gravity water schemes.

Surprisingly, all water and electricity projects/extensions that were ongoing during his time are currently on standby, including the Kyenjubu Bridge he had sourced funds for.

He added that much as he is not active in political affairs of Rushenyi, he has not relented in serving his people.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author