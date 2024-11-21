BLOOD GOLD! Gold Firm Evergrande’s Amudat Mine Workers’ Deaths Reveal Shocking Safety Lapses, Ops Suspended

Police in Amudat district have closed operations of Evergrande Resource mining company operating in Amudat following the death of two workers.

On Monday, Baker Magomu, 30, a casual worker was killed by a conveyor machine while on duty at around 4:00 am.

According to preliminary information released by police, Magomu was attending to a conveyor belt that was clearing stones and sand to enable the conveyor’s smooth running, unfortunately the spade he was using accidently got stuck in the machine. It is reported that as he struggled to release it, he was quickly pulled inside the machine which cut him into pieces, killing him instantly.

Micheal Longole, the Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson, says Magomu’s body that was later found stuck inside the machine by his colleagues was later retrieved and transferred to Mbale regional referral hospital for postmortem.

As the police were still investigating the matter, another worker, John Tibita, 34, also died on Wednesday around 11:30 am in the company premises.

Early this year, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development revoked the company’s export license over shady dealings. It is not clear whether-when and how it was reinstated.

This followed several allegations of fraud, tax evasion, unfair workers treatment, failure to compensate local land owners, ownership issues among others as we shall reveal in our subsequent publication.

