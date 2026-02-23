BLOODBATH IN PRISONS! Warder Guns Down Two Bosses, Wife…Love Triangle?

Shock and fear have gripped the ranks of the Uganda Prisons Service after a deadly morning shooting at Kiboga Prison left three people dead and a warden on the run.

Prisons authorities have confirmed that Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Hope Catherine, Principal Officer I Akishuri Bright, and Ayebare Sarah — spouse to the Officer in Charge — were fatally shot at around 10:00am.

The suspected gunman? A serving officer, No. 13544 Warden Anguyo Moses.

According to the official statement, the warden allegedly opened fire on his supervisors before fleeing the facility. The firearm has since been recovered, but the suspect remains at large and is described as dangerous. A manhunt led by the Uganda Police Force and other security agencies is underway.

But as the dust settles on the blood-stained grounds of Kiboga, disturbing questions are emerging.

Was this a calculated act of revenge? A workplace dispute that spiraled out of control? Or something far more personal?

Inside security circles, murmurs of possible internal tensions are growing louder. Could there have been unresolved disciplinary action? A professional fallout? Emotional distress? Authorities have not confirmed any motive.

And then there are the whispers — unverified, but spreading fast — of possible personal entanglements. Was there a love triangle? Jealousy? A relationship gone wrong? At this stage, there is no official evidence linking the shooting to a romantic or sexual affair. However, the fact that one of the victims was the spouse of a senior officer has intensified speculation.

Others point to the mounting mental health pressures within uniformed forces. Security personnel often operate under intense stress, long hours, and strict command structures. Could untreated mental strain have exploded into violence?

Again — no official statement has cited mental health as a factor.

What is undeniable is the gravity of the breach. A warden turning his weapon on top commanders inside a high-security government installation raises serious concerns about internal safety protocols, supervision, and psychological screening within the service.

How did a subordinate officer reach a breaking point without warning signs? Were there previous complaints? Disciplinary records? Behavioral red flags?

As families mourn and colleagues reel in disbelief, the country waits for answers.

The prisons service has pledged to update the public “in due course.” But for now, Kiboga remains tense, the suspect remains on the run, and the motive remains a mystery.

Was it passion? Pressure? Or pure rage?

Only a full investigation will separate fact from rumor in this shocking prison bloodbath.

