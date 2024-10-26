BLOOD ON CAMPUS: Makerere Staff Beg ISO to Stop Rogue GISO’s Shoot-to-Kill Orders

The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place from January 8 to January 12, 2024, however adjustments had to be made to prevent conflict with the anticipated NAM Summit.

Makerere University staff have petitioned Brigadier Charles Oluka, the Director General of the Internal Security Organization (ISO), to remove the Gombolola Internal Security Officer (GISO), Musa Mulindwa, who allegedly intimidated them during a recent strike.

Through their representative bodies—the Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA), the Makerere University Administrative Staff Association (MASA), and the National Union of Education Institutions (NUEI), the staff had previously written to the Inspector General of Police, accusing Mulindwa of intimidation.

They alleged that during a phone call with the NUEI Chairperson, Mulindwa threatened to deploy police officers with “shoot to kill” orders for staff members who had locked university buildings in protest.

In their petition to ISO, the staff asserted that Mulindwa’s deployment at Makerere was illegal and that he had become a serious threat to their safety at Uganda’s oldest institution of higher learning and therefore asked for his removal.

“It was further noted that Mulindwa Musa was illegally and irregularly recruited as Ag. Deputy Chief Security Officer, a position that does not exist in the University establishment and has been drawing salary for more than 2 & ½ years,” reads part of their petition

“In view of the above, Members therefore, resolved that Mr. Mulindwa Musa should be withdrawn from Makerere University as ISO/GISO because he is not only occupying a position that does not exist in the University establishment (Ag. Deputy Security but he is also a security threat to staff,” reads another part of their petition.

In a prior interview , Makerere University Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe acknowledged receiving the staff’s complaints and confirmed that an investigation would take place. “I have also seen the letter but the authors do not substantiate their allegations. All the same, we will investigate the allegation,” Professor Nawangwe earlier said.

The staff strike, which began at the start of October, stemmed from frustrations over the university’s failure to harmonize staff salaries with those at other public universities. The Striking staff contended that it is unjust for individuals with similar qualifications to receive vastly different salaries, with some Makerere employees earning only half of what their counterparts at other institutions are paid.

In the October 7, 2024 letter communicating their strike to the University Council Chairperson, the staff accused the administration of failing to meet its commitment to pay harmonized salaries by September 2024, as had been agreed upon two months prior.

However, last week, the staff temporarily suspended their strike to facilitate amicable dialogue and negotiations. This decision followed requests from the university’s Vice-Chancellor and officials from the Ministry of Public Service, urging the staff to pause their industrial action and allow the administration to address the concerns.

