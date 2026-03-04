BLOODSHED WARNING! Mbarara Mayor Kakyebezi Explodes Over Kakyeka Stadium Land – “Back Off or Face Fire!”

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara — A political storm is brewing over the contested land at Kakyeka Stadium, and the temperature is rising by the day. Mbarara City Mayor Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi has fired a chilling warning to Mbarara District Chief Administrative Officer David Muhwezi and LC1 Chairman-turned-Councilor Abdul Kyambade to immediately withdraw their alleged interest in a disputed piece of land at Kakyeka Stadium — or risk chaos.

The long-running wrangle over ownership of Kakyeka Stadium land has taken a dramatic twist after the mayor accused the two officials of conniving in what he described as a calculated attempt to grab public land. According to Kakyebezi, a section of land earmarked as part of Kakyeka Stadium is being illegally claimed by Kyambade, who doubles as LC1 Chairman of Kakyeka Cell and Division Councilor in Mbarara City North.

The mayor did not mince words. He revealed that he has already escalated the matter to the highest office in the land after meeting the President at State House. According to him, a team from State House has since “captured” the matter, signaling that the dispute has now drawn national attention.

“I am making this issue very clear,” Kakyebezi thundered. “CAO Mbarara District and Chairman Kyambade, please distance yourselves from that piece of land at Kakyeka Stadium. I appeal to the CAO to fence that land as part of Kakyeka Stadium. I assure you there will be bloodshed if you continue attempts to encroach on that land.”

In a fiery outburst, the mayor accused the duo of being hungry for government land and told them to sell their ancestral land if they desperately needed property — but to keep off public land. He vowed to stand firm as protector of public assets in the city, declaring war on land grabbers.

At the center of the storm is a piece of land reportedly designated for parking at Kakyeka Stadium. The stadium itself has for years been caught in a tug-of-war between Mbarara District and Mbarara City over ownership and management. While the District insists it holds the land title covering the entire stadium property, the City leadership argues that encroachment attempts are undermining public interest.

Mbarara District LC5 Chairman Didas Tabaro weighed in on the matter, confirming that the stadium land is titled under the district. Tabaro agreed that the individual attempting to take over part of the land is acting illegally. He pointed out that it is common for individuals living near government land to gradually attempt encroachment.

According to Tabaro, Kyambade encroached on land intended for parking space at the stadium but the district’s title covers the entire property. He further revealed that Kyambade has been making visits to the district offices seeking assistance but was consistently told to vacate government land.

However, CAO David Muhwezi offered a different angle. He confirmed that Kyambade claims ownership of the disputed plot and has even taken the matter to court, arguing that the land was mistakenly included on the district title during its processing. Muhwezi said the inclusion of the contested plot dates back to the tenure of former LC5 Chairman John Bosco Bamuturaki.

Muhwezi insisted he has not seen Kyambade for about six months and denied being part of any scheme. He acknowledged that there was reportedly an out-of-court settlement discussion during Bamuturaki’s time, in which compensation for the disputed plot was allegedly discussed. According to Muhwezi, Kyambade temporarily uses the land but cannot permanently develop it because the official title remains in the district’s name.

He further distanced himself from the political fight, noting that under new legislation, Kakyeka falls under the National Council of Sports. As CAO, he said, he does not see why he should be dragged into what he described as “wars.”

But the mayor is not backing down.

About Post Author