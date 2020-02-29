Blow for Pep Guardiola as Man City star injury doubt for Carabao Cup final.

By Mariam Ayebare & Agencies

Man City could reportedly receive a major blow as it’s suggested that defender Aymeric Laporte could be ruled out for weeks with a suspected torn hamstring.



The 25-year-old was forced to limp off against Real Madrid on Wednesday night after just 32 minutes as he looked emotional while making his way off the pitch. It’s noted that Laporte is expected to miss the Carabao cup final against Aston Villa on Sunday 1 st, and he is in doubt to feature against Madrid in the second leg of their champions league round-of-16 tie.

Losing Laporte for any period of time is a major blow given his influence and quality at the back of Man City to help in fix things up which has been evident by a couple of games in this season.

Given that premier league title appears to be gone this year as Liverpool continues their relentless efforts to win the title, Man city is focusing on winning the Carabao cup as it continues chasing Champions league.

Now though, City may have to do without him for a number of great encounters and that will be a heavy setback in their hopes of enjoying a successful end to the campaign.