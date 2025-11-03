BLUSTERING! Mr.Hyena in Fake Cosmetics Scam, Gets His Case Dropped and Ends up Nailing the Investigating Officer

Early this year, I was nabbed in Bushenyi for selling fake stuff to one Jennifer, a lady trader, but was released on police bond as investigations continued.

In charge of the investigations was a black beauty who, for fear of her losing her job, I will call Janat. At one point during the investigations, Janat travelled all the way from Bushenyi to Kabalagala to see my source of cosmetic, which happened to be my shop.

She returned to Bushenyi with samples from my shop. Strangely, officer Janat resorted to calling me to inform me of the progress of the case. Furthermore, she would tell me to send her some airtime.

In a bid, to please the officer so as to kill the case, I would send her no less than 50k and in Bushenyi that was always more than enough for a week. “Can’t you send me something on a bus?” she asked me once.

To this, I immediately ran to kikuubo, did her shopping that almost amounted to 200kand sent it on a bus that passes by the ka-town where she works. Gradually, we became friends. She started confiding in yours truly.

Being myself, I jokingly begged for what her mama gave her. Like most Northern babes, Janat bragged of how I couldn’t handle her. We kept on joking about it but she would always conclude by saying that she would think about it.

A week later, God did it for me; I was walking from old Kampala after an aborted bonking mission when Janat called telling me that she was stranded in Kampala due to shortage of dime.

So, she wanted me to assist her. In response to her outcry, we met at City Square. “I will help you on the condition that I get to escort you all the way to Bushenyi,” I said. “It’s okay….i will give you everything that you need,” she pleaded.

We then entered kikubo where we did some shopping before heading for the bus park. By 2pm, we were heading out of Kampala. Between Kampala and Mbarara, I was busy explaining to this black beauty of how I loved her.

I even confessed of how I have a weakness for Northern women. “With me you have to be serious…..i am not one of those city girls you toy with,” Janat warned before telling me of how she would castrate me if I used her and dumped her.

I swore to Heaven and Earth of how I was to take her as my number one.

On reaching Mbarara town, I talked her into getting off with me. Upon getting out, we went on a wild booze-fest that led us to Majestic (Vision Empire) where she shook her bones like she had been given Kayihura’s office. She also assured me that not every cop takes malwa and Waragi.

She drank every booze that was on display. At around 2am, we retreated to Agip Motel where I booked a room. By now, she was more than willing to tell me police secrets on top of letting me do anything to her.

I undressed her, laid her on the bed, legs spread eagle and checked her Kandahar for twinnies but unfortunately, she had none.

However, that couldn’t and didn’t demoralize me; I condomised the whopper, threw her legs over my shoulders and jazzed her. Since she had already been bonked by booze, Janat was a little bit unconscious.

Right away, the Kandahar started making funny sounds. To prove to her that I was a smooth criminal, I turned her for the doggy style. While turning her, she regained consciousness and asked me that, “Mr.Hynea, you want to do me Balokole style?” I asked her what she meant by Balokole style. “Putting the whopper in the no-gone zone….the star hole,” she replied. “Ohhh…. I don’t do such,” I said while rubbing the whopper between her bums warming them up. I then directed the whopper to its rightful destination.

Guys, I have never seen a spaced Kandahar like the one on this cop; my whopper just fell in like it was a bottomless pit. Seven minutes into the doggy style, my magma erupted.

However, I was not yet done; I changed a CD and went back. During the second half, Janat’s Kandahar kept on getting drier and drier. I then spat into her ka-Kandahar as I jazzed her. Things got hotter and she started screaming of dying to which I replied of how I didn’t care. “Did you put kamulali on the CD?” she ecstatically asked at some point.

To that question, I thought she was just excited so I kept silent and kept working on her like I was a beast. This was a chance to revenge on behalf of everybody who has been wrong by cops. “I am burning….i am burning!” Janat screamed, pushing me off. Her whole body was covered by sweat as if she was Usain Bolt’s sister.

People, on looking down, a lot of smoke was coming out of her Kandahar. It was whitish. I rolled off the bed, went to the bathroom and brought water and poured it into the Kandahar to condense it. After healing, Janat accused me of being a beast which I apologized promising never to do it beast-style.

I then reminded her of my fake cosmetics case. To this, Janat set for me a condition that I should never tell anyone what happened before adding that, “Most especially the white smoke incident because I will get ashamed infront of my fellow cops.”

I have tried keeping it for the last seven months but since I am a tales-man and my readers are ever demanding for my tales, I could no longer hold onto it. So Afande Janat, I am very sorry for the inconveniences this tale may have caused to you.

Till then I Remain Yours Truly, The Mighty Hyena.

