Bobi Wine brother in tears after wife fleeing with Mzungu

All is not well in Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine’s family as his brother Ssentamu Henry aka Banjoman needs everyone’s prayers or else he might end his own life!

The latest we have is that Banjoman is shedding buckets of tears after his baby mama reportedly abandoned him, took away their kids and opted to flee with a Mzungu man in the United Kingdom (UK)

Reports coming in from the UK reveal that things aren’t good between Banjoman and his family after his sweetheart Harriet Ndarabahariye hooked a loaded Mzungu pensioner and decided to dish out all her goodies to him, without fear or favour for anybody!

Our Snoops reveal that it all started when Banjoman facilitated his baby mama to enroll for a Nursing Care course in the UK, and even helped her to secure a 5-year visa to the UK.

When she was going to the UK for the said nursing course, Harriet managed to travel with her dependants, leaving Banjoman back in Uganda, coiling the tail alone in their bed.



We are told that just after three months in the UK she hooked up with a Mzungu pensioner and she is currently working on securing a new status by settling with the pensioner as husband and wife, which is likely to enable her secure UK citizenship.

However, this development has since left Banjoman in tears, and he is said to be regretting why he facilitated the relocation of his baby mama from Uganda to the UK, which has left him not only wifeless, but also facing the possibility of another man taking custody of his children.

This has left him so frustrated that he even lost appetite for food and is losing weight at supersonic speed, which has since attracted the attention of his brother Bobi Wine and other close family members.

