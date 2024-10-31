Boda Boda, s3x workers in Mpox crosshairs

The Kampala Capital City Authority has revealed an increase in the cases of Mpox disease in the city with the Kawempe division recording the highest numbers of 56 cases.

Overall, the most affected job category are the sex workers and boda boda riders.

Richard Walyomu, the incident commander of Mpox in Kampala at Kampala Capital City Authority, tell Uganda Radio Network that currently, they have confirmed 96 cases in Kampala, with 56 cases coming from the Kawempe division, 13 cases from Lubaga, 11 cases from the central, 8 cases from Nakawa, and 9 cases from Makindye.

Walyomu says that among the most affected persons are commercial sex workers, Boda Boda riders, Market vendors, and those timber dealers. He also observed that most of the affected sex workers have been found to HIV positive because of their low immunity.

According to Walyomu, there are also a few cases registered from people working in betting companies, saloons, a teacher, and children who got the disease from their parents.

Now, KCCA has instituted Mpox coordination task forces headed by the resident city commissioners (RCC) of respective divisions, including religious leaders and technical people to manage the surge in numbers.

According to Walyomu, the authority has also instituted a robust surveillance team and trained about 200 village health teams VHTs in every division to sensitize the communities about the disease.

Dr. Sarah Zalwango, the acting Director of Public Health at KCCA while speaking to journalists at a media engagement at City Hall on Tuesday mentioned that the authority has trained surveillance focal persons and laboratory personnel both in private and government facilities on detecting the disease.

She also said that the authority is now carrying out sensitization in schools teaching learners how Mpox is spread and how it can be prevented. They have also used intervention education materials such as leaflets chats burners and a few radio announcements which she said is not enough.

In the metropolitan area, there are 33 cases in Wakiso and 6 cases in Mukono.

