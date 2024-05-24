Body of Missing Security Guard Discovered Decomposing

By Moses Agaba

The body of A 37 year’s security guard who went missing two weeks ago has been discovered buried Decomposing with some parts eaten up by Dogs in mafuga Forest in Kanungu District.

ASP Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police spokesman has comnfirmned the incident and idenfrofies the deceased as Katushabe John Bosco 37 a resident of Rugando cell, Rutojo parish in Rutenga Sub County Kanungu district who at the time of death was a guard manning at UTL mass boosters in the same area of residence.

Maate says that It is alleged that during the night of May 6th 2024 at unknown time, the deceased was killed and his body unseen and on 11th may 2024 a case file of disappearance opened at Rutenga police post and a search was conducted by community members and nothing was recovered.

He says that It was until May 22nd 2024 at about 6pm when information was received from Rutenga Sub County that some human remains, especially the skull, bones, a hand hoe and metallic ladder were found in the forest of Mafuga, On Thursday at about 10am when a scene of crime was visited and found a dug place where the deceased was buried and due to the small depth of the hole, the wild dogs had removed most of the body tissues which were found scattered.

Maate says that police has commenced into the investigations as police has visited the crime scene, documented it, and relevant samples recovered at crime scene pending forensic analysis.

Maate added that the body remains were parked and delivered to Kanungu Health Center IV mortuary for postmortem thus urging any person with clues that can lead to those behind the murder, to volunteer it so that the perpetrators are brought to book.

The Police spokesperson added that the murder incident was registered at Kanungu Central Police station on CRB /335/2024 as more inquiries continue