BOMBSHELL! Court Exposes Entebbe Mayor in M23 Rebels Gold Deals, Dirty Dollars & Money Laundering

A stunning judgment from the Commercial Division of the High Court has peeled back the lid on a shadowy web of gold brokerage, rebel connections and suspicious dollar transfers after the court dismissed a multi-million-shilling claim brought by Entebbe Mayor Fabrice Brad Rulinda against Stanbic Bank Uganda.

In a detailed ruling delivered by Stephen Mubiru, the court examined a controversial financial transaction involving more than US$73,262.50 that had been wired into Rulinda’s dollar account at Stanbic’s Bugolobi Village Mall branch before the bank reversed the funds after reporting the transaction to the Financial Intelligence Authority.

Rulinda had sued the bank claiming it breached its banking contract with him when it reversed the funds without his consent and blocked his account. He sought recovery of the money, damages, interest and costs.

But what unfolded in court would instead raise explosive questions about the origins of the money and Rulinda’s own admissions linking the funds to controversial dealings involving gold and M23 rebel group.

According to court records, the drama began in August 2017 when two large deposits suddenly landed in Rulinda’s account. On August 10, a sum of US$422,957.50 was wired into the account from a company identified as Green Global Corporation. The very next day another US$73,262.50 followed.

The bank immediately flagged the unusual transfers because they were inconsistent with the ordinary activity on the account. Alarmed by the scale and nature of the transactions, Stanbic reported the matter to the Financial Intelligence Authority on August 30, 2017.

In a letter dated August 31, 2017, the FIA instructed the bank to halt transactions on the account until the account holder explained the source and purpose of the funds.

The explanation never came.

Instead, the sending company soon demanded that the transaction be reversed, claiming it had been caught up in what it described as a fraudulent scam. The bank complied and returned the US$73,262.50 to the sender.

The account was frozen and police launched investigations that eventually saw Rulinda prosecuted on charges related to money laundering.

Although the criminal charges were later withdrawn, the civil battle that followed has now produced some of the most explosive revelations yet about the controversial transaction.

In its defence, Stanbic argued that the transaction was not only suspicious but illegal and tied to dealings that violated international sanctions against the M23 rebel movement operating in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Lawyers representing the bank told court that the plaintiff had himself admitted involvement in transactions relating to gold dealings linked to the rebels.

“The plaintiff admitted having been involved in dealings involving gold mining and the M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” the defence argued.

Court records show that during police investigations Rulinda gave a statement describing how he allegedly facilitated contacts between foreign gold buyers and M23 rebel representatives.

In that statement he said he was doing brokerage and consultancy work and had introduced foreign businessmen looking for gold to members of the rebel group.

“I am doing consultation work and brokerage here in the region,” he said in the statement presented in court.

He went on to describe meetings allegedly held in Nairobi and later in Kampala between the foreign businessmen and representatives of the rebel group.

“They first wanted to be introduced to M23 rebels from Congo to do the gold business,” he said.

The court heard that Rulinda allegedly arranged meetings between the buyers and individuals identified as rebel representatives.

“Indeed, I organised and they met at Serena conference meeting room upstairs,” the statement read.

According to the same statement, the foreign businessmen agreed to channel money through Rulinda’s bank account before it was allegedly passed on to the rebels.

“They agreed to transfer money through my account then I would withdraw and in turn give the money to the M23 because he was not comfortable dealing directly with the rebels,” the statement said.

The court heard that the role played by the plaintiff placed him squarely within the definition of a money-laundering participant. Justice Mubiru observed that a launderer does not have to be the person who originally committed the crime that generated the money. A person may engage in money laundering by acquiring, using or possessing proceeds of crime, or by entering into arrangements that facilitate the acquisition, retention or control of those proceeds by others.

“This includes the use of one’s bank account to obscure the source of funds or provide a veil of legitimacy to criminal proceeds,” the court explained.

Justice Mubiru noted that the March 23 Movement, commonly known as M23, is widely recognised internationally as an illegal armed group.

The United Nations Security Council has imposed sanctions on the rebel movement and repeatedly demanded that it disarm and withdraw from territories in eastern Congo.

In Resolution 2076 adopted on November 20, 2012, the Security Council strongly condemned the group’s attacks on civilians and humanitarian workers.

The resolution condemned “summary executions, sexual and gender-based violence and the large-scale recruitment and use of child soldiers,” while warning that those responsible would be held accountable.

The court noted that international investigations have long linked rebel groups like M23 to illicit mineral trading networks that stretch across borders in the Great Lakes region.

These networks exploit weak controls in the mineral trade by disguising illegally mined resources as legitimate exports from neighbouring countries.

“The engagement of the M23 in the illicit transfer of minerals to neighbouring countries where they are laundered was common knowledge,” the judgment notes.

Justice Mubiru said the transaction at the centre of the dispute bore the hallmarks of such criminal financial systems.

“This transaction does not generally look like normal commercial activity,” the judge ruled.

“It is criminal money laundering dressed up to look like normal commercial activity.”

According to the court, the purpose of the arrangement was to give the funds a commercial appearance in order to conceal their illicit origin.

“The purpose of the plaintiff’s involvement was to provide a veneer of commercial respectability to the shifting of criminal funds,” the judgment reads.

“The commercial veneer was bent or distorted to accommodate the criminal purpose.”

The judge explained that under anti-money laundering laws, prosecutors do not need to prove exactly which crime produced the funds.

It is enough to demonstrate that the individual involved knew or suspected the money came from criminal activity.

The court cited international legal precedents such as R v Montila and R v Hilda Gonmdwe Da Silva, which establish that suspicion alone may be sufficient to meet the legal threshold in civil proceedings.

Justice Mubiru further explained the concept of “wilful blindness,” where a person deliberately avoids confirming facts they suspect to be illegal.

“When a person has his suspicion aroused but deliberately omits to make further enquiries, he is deemed to have knowledge,” the ruling states.

The judge compared the situation to the famous American case United States v Jewell, where a driver claimed ignorance about drugs hidden in his vehicle despite obvious warning signs.

“The law treats deliberate ignorance as equivalent to actual knowledge,” the judge observed.

In Rulinda’s case, the court said the warning signs were overwhelming.

There was no evidence showing the transaction was part of any legitimate business relationship with the sender company. The account had previously shown minimal activity before suddenly receiving massive deposits. The funds were routed through his personal account as a third party without any clear economic reason. And the money was allegedly destined for an armed rebel group operating in a high-risk jurisdiction.

“These circumstances, when taken together, create a compelling inference that the funds were more likely than not derived from criminal conduct,” the judgment concluded.

The court also examined the withdrawals made by the plaintiff after the deposits were credited to his account.

Bank records showed that he quickly withdrew US$10,000 and US$50,000 on the same day, followed by other large withdrawals including US$155,800 in cash.

The statement also revealed payments at Dubai Duty Free and tuition payments for a child.

Justice Mubiru said these transactions reinforced the suspicion surrounding the funds.

Under Uganda’s Anti-Money Laundering Act, the judge explained, it is an offence for anyone to enter into arrangements that facilitate the use, movement or concealment of criminal property.

“A person commits an offence when he enters into an arrangement which he knows or suspects facilitates the acquisition or use of criminal property by another person,” the court ruled.

The court further held that banks are legally obligated to report suspicious transactions and may freeze accounts when such suspicions arise.

Financial institutions are required to notify the Financial Intelligence Authority within 48 hours of detecting suspicious activity.

Stanbic therefore acted within the law when it reported the transaction and reversed the funds.

“The defendant at all material times had a legal obligation to monitor and report suspicious transactions,” Justice Mubiru said.

He added that failure by a financial institution to report suspicious transactions could itself lead to criminal liability.

The judge also explained that banks have the power to freeze accounts when they suspect the funds may be criminal property.

“If the bank can establish that its employees genuinely suspected money laundering, it may freeze the account to prevent the immediate transfer or withdrawal of suspected illicit funds,” the ruling states.

From unexplained large deposits and rapid cash withdrawals, to the absence of contracts and the use of third-party transfers, the pattern was unmistakable. The court concluded that Fabrice either knew—or deliberately chose to ignore—the possibility that the funds were proceeds of crime.

In legal terms, that is called “wilful blindness.”

“If an accused has his suspicion aroused but deliberately omits to make further enquiries, he is deemed to have knowledge,” the court emphasised, underscoring that turning a blind eye is just as culpable as direct involvement.

In the end, the court concluded that the conduct of the plaintiff met the legal threshold of money laundering.

“All in all, this issue is answered in the affirmative; the plaintiff’s impugned conduct amounted to money laundering,” Justice Mubiru ruled.

While it found that the bank acted as a “reasonable and honest banker” in detecting and reporting the suspicious activity, it sharply faulted the decision to debit and return funds to the sender without a court order or customer authorization.

That move, the judge ruled, crossed the line.

“A bank cannot unilaterally act as a court to determine the legitimacy of funds,” the judgment declared, adding that the proper course of action in such cases is to freeze the account—not to reverse transactions outright.

In simple terms, reversing a credit is meant to correct an error. But debiting a customer’s account—especially weeks after funds have settled—is an entirely different matter, and must be backed by legal authority.

Despite this breach, Rulinda’s case ultimately collapsed under the weight of its own illegality.

The court invoked the powerful legal doctrine that you cannot seek justice from a wrongdoing rooted in illegality. Any contract or claim tied to money laundering is automatically void and unenforceable.

“From a dishonourable cause an action does not arise,” the judge ruled, effectively slamming the door on the plaintiff’s claims.

In the end, the suit was dismissed with costs, leaving behind a trail of hard lessons about the dark intersections of banking, crime, and global illicit networks.

The judgment now casts a long shadow over the murky intersection between Uganda’s gold trade, cross-border financial flows and rebel-linked mineral networks operating in eastern Congo.

Fabrice Brad Rwalinda v Stanbic Bank Limited 2026 UGHC 210 (16 March 2026)

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