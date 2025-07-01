BONANZA! Gov’t Donates Census Tablets to Cultural & Higher Learning Institutions

By Evans Najuna

Kampala – Government of Uganda through Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has allocated a total of Five thousand one hundred ninety five (5195) computer tablets commonly known as CAPIS, that were used during 2024 National population and housing census exercise to four Uganda Cultural institutions and twelve Institutions of Higher learning.

The distribution ceremony that was held on Monday afternoon at Statistics house in Kampala saw UBOS-ED, Dr. Chris Mukiza acting on behalf of Uganda Government donating a total of; 1000 to Buganda Kingdom, 550 to Bunyoro Kingdom, 500 to Busoga, and 200 to Rwenzururu Kingdom. Where as others were transferred to Institutions of Higher learning including; National Council for higher Education received 75, Makerere University received 700, Kyambogo University 350, Lira University 200, Gulu University 200, Kabale University 200, Mbarara University of Science and Technology 350, Busitema University 200, Uganda National Institute for Teachers Education 200, Soroti University 150, Makerere University Business School 250, and Muni University 150.

According to Dr. Chris Mukiza, these tablets were given to these institutions specifically to help them in building statistical capacity and enhance their efficiency while conducting statistical activities namely; data collection, research and analysis. He reminded them that the Bureau has so far been in good relationships with most of these institutions mostly in developing strategic planning while others have signed MoUs of working together. Giving examples like; Buganda Kingdom, Bunyoro Kingdom, the Obusinga bwa Rwenzururu, adding that recently he had a courtesy visit to the Kyabazinga of Busoga.

Mukiza explained that the bureau is opportunistic that they are giving them tablets to strengthen teaching, training Universities, and others education institutions but also data sharing. But most importantly, he encouraged them to make use of UBOS statistics. He further reminded them that most of Bureau’s statistics is on the UBOS website and what has been lacking is a lot of the data has not utilised to make an impact in the department of the country. We want you to visit our website, and give us feedback on how we can improve.

On behalf of cultural institutions, the Prime Minister of Bunyoro Kingdom Byakutaga, appreciated the work done the bureau but also extending the donation of computer tablets to Cultural institutions but also to universities.

He noted that as Bunyoro Kingdom and the Sub-region at large they have been in collection with UBOS in funding statistical information in the Kingdom and the process is still underway. “We are therefore greatful for these tablets which I’m very sure will improve on our data collection, data processing among others,”said Bunyoro Kingdom Prime Minister. He promised to put them to good us.

Whereas, on behalf of Institutions of higher learning, the Vice Chancellor Soroti University who appreciated UBOS for extending donation to universities adding that this will ease their traditional way of collecting data. “UBOS has now empowered us in collecting, sharing and analysing data” he said. The event was also attended by the Mwanga Zzake the first Board Chairman of UBOS, now chairman of Buganda Kingdom statistics.

