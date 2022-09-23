BONANZA! Gov’t to compensate Gen Aronda widow for Kyankwanzi 5 square miles land

By our reporter

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba has revealed plans by the Government to compensate Linda Nyakairima, widow of former Minister of Internal Affairs Aronda Nyakairima in order to stop the eviction of over 200 families settled on the land.

Nabakooba’s remarks were in response to a concern raised by Joel Sebikali (Ntwetwe County) who asked the Ministry of Lands to intervene on the impending eviction of over 200 homesteads by Linda Nyakairima after she claimed ownership of the 5square miles of land in Kyankwanzi district.

The Minister informed Parliament that when the Ministry of Lands carried out investigations, it found out that the land belongs to the late Aronda Nyakairima’s wife and covers 5suare miles and at the time of acquiring the land in 2010, the land had very few settlements but as of now, this land is highly encumbered.

“We wrote to the President who guided that the Land Fund should be used to compensate the land owner so that people can have titles on this land. So the boundary opening and land valuation was carried out to enable us to start the process of compensating the landlord,” said Nabakooba.

In February 2022, reports emerged that more than 1,000 people were facing forceful eviction from their ancestral land following a feud between residents and Linda Nyakairima, who claimed ownership of land they claimed to have settled on since the 1940s.

It was reported that Linda Nyakairima deployed 30 soldiers who barred residents from accessing the land, and accompanied the deployment with 10 graders and excavators and embarked on the exercise of clearing the land, uprooting gardens of crops and trees that had been planted by the residents.

It isn’t the first residents have accused Linda Nyakairima is being accused of threatening to evict residents on the over 640 acres of land in Kyankwanzi, with a similar complaint having been recorded by the Commission of Land Matters headed by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire.

Records indicate that the land was initially registered as a private mailo property in the names of late Matayo Kidimbo Mpanga on 9th March 1931, but the landownership soon changed to the late Gen. Aronda who is said to have bought the land from Gideon Kibirango, although, it didn’t take long before Kibirango’s ownership was brought into contestation when Mpanga’s grandson Ibrahim Lumu came out claiming ownership of the same land.

