BOOZE, BETRAYAL & BULLETS! UPDF Sgt Forgets Op Shujaa, Turns Bar into War Zone — Guns Down Boss, Lover & Bar Owner in Congo Love Triangle!

Shock and horror have rocked Ugandan army ranks after a soldier deployed in eastern DR Congo went on a drunken shooting spree, killing his commanding officer, his boss’s bodyguard and two women in a bar brawl reportedly sparked by jealousy.

The Saturday night bloodbath reportedly happened in Mahagi Territory near Zale Airport, when the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) sergeant allegedly lost his cool after accusing his senior officer, Maj. Gabriel Ukoya, of “stealing his girlfriend.”

Witnesses say a heated argument broke out inside the bar before the enraged soldier drew his gun and opened fire, instantly killing Maj. Ukoya, Sgt. Mathew Ovuni (the bodyguard), girlfriend-Pascaline Giramiya (a Ugandan), and Mandawun Abedirwoth, the Congolese bar owner.

“He accused the major of sleeping with his girlfriend. Everyone thought it was drunken banter until he pulled the trigger,” said an eyewitness who declined to be named for safety reasons.

Security sources say the rogue soldier tried to flee but was captured by UPDF fellow colleagues operating under Operation Shujaa, the joint mission against ADF rebels in eastern Congo.

Confirming the arrest, Brig. Gen. Felix Busizoori, commander of the UPDF 4th Division, said:

“It’s true our soldier killed his superior and three others. We’ve arrested him and he will face justice at the scene of the crime in Mahagi.”

He added that a board of inquiry has already been dispatched to probe the shocking incident.

The suspect’s identity has been withheld for security reasons.

Sources within the army describe the incident as one of the most disturbing cases of indiscipline since Uganda deployed troops in Congo in 2021.

