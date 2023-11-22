Botes Summons 31 Crested Cranes Players To Start Preps For International Friendly

Advertisements

By Emma Amooti

The Uganda Senior Women’s National Football Team (Crested Cranes) Head Coach Sheryl Botes has summoned a provisional squad to face Morocco next month.

The provisional squad of 31 players summoned that will enter residential camp at Cranes Paradise in Kisasi tomorrow (Thursday) comprise Twenty-Six (26) local players and Five (5) professionals.

According to the Fufa communication director, the Crested Cranes will have two friendly games against Morocco in the upcoming international break, with the first game to be played on Friday, December 1st 2023 at Le Mardi Stadium in Casablanca while the other game will happen on Tuesday, December 5th 2023 at Stade Moulay El Hassan in Rabat.

This will be the first time coach Botes will take charge of the team since her appointment on November 15th 2023 at the FUFA Complex.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers; Daisy Nakaziro (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Hadijah Nalongo (UCU Lady Cardinals FC, Uganda), Gloria Namakula (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda) and Proscovia Adongo (She Maroons FC, Uganda)

Defenders; Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals FC, Uganda), Bridget Nabisaalu (UCU Lady Cardinals FC, Uganda), Desire Katisi Natooro (Asubo Ladies FC, Uganda), Jolly Kobusinge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC, Uganda), Shakirah Nankwanga (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC, Uganda), Justine Najjuko Kizza (She Maroons FC, Uganda), Samalie Nakacwa (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Asia Nakibuuka (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda) and Dorcus Lwalisa (Olila High School WFC, Uganda)

Midfielders; Phiona Nabbumba (Boldklubben AF 1893, Denmark), Joan Nabirye (FK Minsk, Belarus), Sarah Nakuya (Asubo Ladies FC, Uganda), Jackline Adong (She Maroons FC, Uganda), Zaitun Namaganda (Wakiso Hill WFC, Uganda), Viola Nambi (Pomigliano C.F., Italy), Rhoda Nanziri (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC, Uganda), Elizabeth Nakigozi (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda) and Lillian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda)

Forwards; Fazila Ikwaput (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Fauzia Najjemba ( ZFK Dynamo Moscow, Russia), Catherine Nagadya (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Zaina Nandede (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Amina Nababi (Rines SS WFC, Uganda), Barbara Adweru (She Corporate FC, Uganda), Joanitah Ainembabazi (Simba Queens FC, Tanzania), Lillian Kasuubo (She Maroons FC, Uganda) and Kamiyati Naigaga (Asubo Ladies FC, Uganda)

