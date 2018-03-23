BoU Warns On Ballooning National Debt

Uganda’s national debt has nearly trebled in the last three years to $15.1 billion, equivalent to more than 50 percent of GDP, the central bank said in a report.

Two thirds of that debt was external, creating a risk of default if the shilling weakened, the Bank of Uganda added.

The warning is contained in State of the Economy report for March 2018 which the central bank has just published.

“The present value of total public debt as a ratio of GDP…. including committed but undisbursed loans, the ratio of total public debt to GDP is closer to the 50% threshold. This poses a risk of higher exposure or failure to meet external debt obligations in case of exchange rate volatility and slow growth in exports. In addition, high debt may become a drag on economic growth by discouraging public investment due to the high debt service costs.”

Bank of Uganda also warns about the shortfall in revenue collection;

“Preliminary data for the first six months of FY 2017/18 indicates shortfalls in revenue

collection and government expenditure relative to the programed amounts. Total

Government revenue (including grants) amounted to Shs. 7,346.7 billion, which is Shs.

1,135.8 billion lower than the programed amount – a shortfall mainly due to

underperformances in both domestic revenue and grants. Total government expenditure

and net lending also underperformed, to the tune of Shs. 1,894.8 billion, largely due to

lower development expenditure driven by slow implementation of government

development projects. Developments in government revenue and expenditure resulted in

a fiscal deficit of Shs. 2,572.1 billion, financing of which amounted to Shs. 2,304.5

billion, out of which over 85 per cent was external.”

The Central Bank also remains concerned on the slow growth in Private Sector Credit in relation to easing monetary policy