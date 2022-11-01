BOWS OUT! Here’s outgoing Makerere academic registrar Alfred Masikye’s full goodbye letter to staff

Makerere University academic registrar, Alfred Masikye Namoah has finally bowed out. Masikye handed over office on Tuesday, November 01, 2022 after exhausting his two terms as AR plus the extended six months period.

In an internal memo to staff, titled “message of appreciation,” he apologises for any “shortcomings” and implores those he leaves behind to keep the candle bright.

Here’s the full letter to staff dated 31 October, 2022:

RE: Message of Appreciation

My term of office as Academic Registrar ended on 1st April 2022 and the extended appointment also ends today, 31 October, 2022.

This is to most sincerely thank you, individually, for the tremendous work done during my term of office. Indeed, together we accomplished a lot in our respective divisions and work stations and I acknowledge the Department Management Team for your leadership. In the same spirit, I wish to apologise for any shortcomings.

Please continue with the good work and support the incoming Head of Department.

Yours Sincerely,

Alfred Masikye Namoah

Out-going Academic Registrar

Namoah is a Social Scientist/ Graduate teacher by profession. He holds a Certificate in Peace and Conflict Transformation, from European University Centre for Peace Studies, a Masters of Development Studies from the University College in Dublin and a Post Graduate Diploma in Education from Makerere University, as well as a Bachelors of Arts in Makerere University.

Namoah is a Social Scientist/ Graduate teacher by profession. He holds a Certificate in Peace and Conflict Transformation, from European University Centre for Peace Studies, a Masters of Development Studies from the University College in Dublin and a Post Graduate Diploma in Education from Makerere University, as well as a Bachelors of Arts in Makerere University.

Namoah has previously worked as a Lecturer at Nsamizi Training Institute of Social Development, where for 7years. He then joined Makerere University administration as Senior Assistant Registrar under the Academic Registrar's office at the Institute of Science and Applied Economics (ISAE), and thereafter rising to the position of Senior Deputy Registrar, Makerere University School of Graduate Studies and later full Academic Registrar.

