Boxing boss Muhangi closeness to city slayer Katrina sparks romance rumours

Last year Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi had a rough time with the long arm of the law over accusations of misappropriation of funds and lack of accountability.

But latest reports indicate that Muhangi is raising eyebrows because of his closeness with city female party animal Katrina Kamara Nilzero, who is reportedly diverting him from focusing on the boxing sport to paying close attention to her most of the times.

Snoops indicate that Muhangi is reportedly too tight with Katrina and the two are very inseparable these days, leaving many unanswered questions on how they are related or which kind of business they are partnering in together.

Reports indicate that Katrina abandoned her rented apartment and shifted to Four Points Hotel in Kololo where she has been camping for two months now, with Muhangi reportedly catering for the expenses.

It is reported that their closeness is no longer a secret and it has left veteran socialites Judith Heard and Sheila Parker with jaws in their palms!

The two socialites were once inseparable with Muhangi although he has since pushed them in the past after he closed their chapters one after another some time back.

Snoops intimate that these days the celebrated boxing federation boss appears more focused on spending time with Katrina, often hanging out with her at top city night spots.

Some people in his circles believe he has a taste for the city lifestyle and that since he’s in the limelight he just can’t get enough of it, reason why he wants babes like Katrina to escort him around town, although his family members keep telling him to find someone to settle down with.

Meanwhile, about the boxing sport; the Uganda boxing team known as the Bombers is not performing as expected, so insiders in the Federation contend that the president needs to focus on the team instead of dancing to Lil Pazo’s ‘Enkudi’ 24/7.

