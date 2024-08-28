BREAKING! 4 sticks, baton, pistol recovered from Katanga bedroom, says Police expert

Mubiru's testimony also revealed that Molly was rushed to the hospital in a vegetative state with severe head injuries, broken hands, and a fractured arm.

KAMPALA – A shocking array of weapons was recovered from the master bedroom of Molly and Henry Katanga, including four sticks, a baton, and a pistol, according to testimony from police forensic expert Andrew Kizimula Mubiru. Mubiru, Acting Director of Forensic Services, revealed the disturbing details during cross-examination on Wednesday, August 28.

He confirmed that Molly’s blood was found extensively throughout the bedroom, bathroom, balcony, and ceiling, with gruesome pieces of her skull and skin discovered on the bedroom door hinge. The court was shown the exhibits, which included three wooden sticks, a wooden baton, and a metallic walking stick with a curved handle. A pistol was also recovered from the scene, which Mubiru described as an “armory.”

Mubiru’s testimony also revealed that Molly was rushed to the hospital in a vegetative state with severe head injuries, broken hands, and a fractured arm. Her husband, Henry, died from a single gunshot wound to the head, fired at close range.

Mubiru informed trial Judge Isaac Muwata that among the many exhibits he received for DNA analysis were swabs of suspected blood collected from the scene of the crime in the couple’s master bedroom, shower room, door handles, and ceiling.

Furthermore, samples were picked from a baton, a walking stick, and brain matter. The court also heard that samples of swabs from Molly Katanga’s right hand and the late Katanga’s left hand were submitted for DNA testing.

The trial continues, with the prosecution seeking to build a case against Molly Katanga for the murder of her husband.

Last week, a police pathologist, Dr. Richard Ambayo, corroborated this line of events, telling the court that the gunshot that killed Henry Katanga was from a gun fired at close range. “The bullet entry wound on the left temporal area of the scalp, measuring 1.5cm, with no blackening of the tissues, indicates a contact shot,” Dr. Ambayo explained. “This means the gun was pressed against the victim’s head when it was fired.”

Dr. Ambayo conducted the post-mortem examination on November 2, 2023, alongside Dr. Male Mutumba. The examination revealed a bullet exit wound measuring 5x3cm, causing fractures to the left temporal scalp bone. “The lack of blackening around the entry wound suggests that the gun was in direct contact with the skin when it was fired,” Dr. Ambayo noted. “This is consistent with a close-range shot.”

Molly Katanga, the widow, was charged by the police with murder. She is facing trial together with her daughters, Patricia Kakwanza and Martha Nkwanzi, as well as George Amanyire, a domestic worker, and Charles Otai, a nursing officer, who are accused of destroying evidence and being an accessory after the fact to murder. They have pleaded their innocence.

The case is before Justice Isaac Muwata. Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Samali Wakooli and Chief State Attorneys Jonathan Muwaganya and Anna Kiiza are prosecuting the matter. The defense team consists of Peter Kabatsi, MacDosman Kabega, Jet Tumwebaze, Bruce Musinguzi, and Elison Karuhanga.

About Post Author