BREAKING: Gen. Tumukunde incarcerated, reasons unclear

Kampala— Presidential hopeful, Lt. Gen Henry Tumukunde has this evening Thursday, March 12, been whisked away to CID HeadQuarters by military officers after condoning off his office in Kololo, a prime suburb in Kampala.

The three-star General took to his social media page revealing his office was sealed off by yet to be identified officers.

“I have been arrested. This will not stop our resolve,” the former Security Minister said on his Facebook wall.

Efforts to reach UPDF office turned futile and yet to communicate the reason behind his arrest.

Early last week, Gen. Tumukunde, took it to BBS Telefayina, the Buganda Kingdom-owned station, confirming plans to take on his former boss, Gen. Museveni in the forthcoming general elections.

Gen. Tumukunde being whisked away to CID HeadQuarters. (PHOTO: Courtesy)

His arrest comes barely 48 hours after Electoral Commission cleared him to consult the electorate ahead of his 2021 presidential bid.

Justice Simon Byabakama, the EC Chairperson in a letter, clarified on March 10, that Gen. Tumukunde can only exchange views with the electorate but no campaign or distribute materials or hold rallies.

Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde with his lawyer after the former Security Minister was cordoned off. (PHOTO: Courtesy)

Tumukunde has been arrested on the day the US government released a report accusing the Uganda government of harassing opposition leaders and their supporters through torturing their supporters and denying them freedoms of peaceful assembly and association.