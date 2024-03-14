BREAKING! M7 suspends Rubaga deputy RCC Burora

The secretary to the office of President, Hajji Yunus Kakande has suspended the Deputy Kampala Resident City Commissioner-DRCC in Charge of Rubaga Division, Herbert Anderson Burora over land related matters and other issues.

Sources say the directive came from President Museveni following a meeting with Speaker of parliament Anita Among yesterday, Wednesday.

Sources say the Speaker reportedly complained to the President about the D/RCC’s continued undermining of the institution of parliament an its head through his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The office of the President is responsible for supervising RDCs.

It is politically headed by Minister for Presidency, Hon. Milly Babalanda, who is currently in Washington, U.S A.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow.

