BREAKING: Museveni Reappoints Ofwono Opondo as Media Centre Boss, Govt Spox

KAMPALA - Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has reappointed and renewed the contract of Government spokesperson, Ofwono Opond (OO) as Uganda Media Centre boss.

The development was confirmed when OO could not hold his excitement and took to social media's blue-bird app, Twitter, on Tuesday afternoon.

"President Kaguta Museveni has reappointed me as Executive Director of Uganda Media Centre for 3 yrs from July 2022," excited OO shared the development

The veteran journalist added: "Am grateful for his continued trust in me & look forward to working with colleagues in Government Uganda in serving the public better,"

In October 2013, Ofwono Opondo replaced the departed former army spokesperson, Lt. Col. Shaban Bantariza after holding the deputy spot for a long time,

Ofwono also doubled as deputy spokesperson of the National Resistance Movement party before ascending to the role of government spokesperson.

According to a source, the position of government spokesperson was created with the aim of assisting the Minister of Information and National Guidance to manage the information and communications needs of the Government.

The Uganda Media centre was established in September 2005 by President Museveni. Its main role is to introduce professional management of government media relations.

The institution operates outside ordinary public service structures. Among other roles, the centre provides professional media and communication services to government departments.

It prepares and manages government briefings and also accredits foreign journalists who wish to operate in the country.