BREAKING NEWS; Prime Minister steps down

Tooro Kingdom Prime minister Benard Tungakwo has stepped down.

In a letter to the King of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru, Tungakwo indicated that he stepped down to focus on a new assignment.

“This is to communicate a decision I have reached to step down from the position of Prime Minister – Tooro Kingdom effective immediately in order to enable me prepare for service in another role,” the letter partly reads.

He further more explained that he made a move to step down for a new assignment which is at national level in the cultural fraternity.

He expressed gratitude to King Oyo for having trusted him and given him the opportunity to serve as the prime minister of the kingdom.

Tungakwo has been serving as Tooro’s premier since May 2015, when he was appointed by the kingdom after replacing Steven Kaliba.