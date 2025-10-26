Kisubi — Tension and grief have engulfed the prestigious St. Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) following the mysterious death of one of its students, identified as Kirwana Peter, a Senior Three student.

In an official statement dated 25th October 2025, the school’s Head Teacher, Bro. Mpanga Simeon, announced the “untimely death” of the student with profound sadness. The communication, addressed to the school community, indicated that Kirwana’s burial will take place on Sunday, 26th October, at his ancestral home in Narozali, Masaka, starting at 4:00 p.m.

While the statement expressed condolences to the bereaved family, it did not reveal the cause of death — a silence that has stirred unease among parents, guardians, and the student community.

A section of parents and Old Boys have expressed concern over the lack of transparency surrounding the incident. Some have reportedly demanded a detailed explanation of what exactly happened to the 16-year-old.

“We deserve to know what happened to our children when they are under the care of the school,” one concerned parent said, requesting anonymity. “It’s worrying when a death occurs and all we get is a one-line announcement.”

Students who spoke to the press described Kirwana as a quiet, well-behaved learner. Many were left in shock upon hearing of his sudden death.

“It all happened so fast. We just heard he was gone,” said one student. “No one knows what really happened, and it’s scary.”

Sources say he drowned in a swimming pool. But the whole mystery remains shrouded in secrecy.

Sources within the school’s administration say the matter has been brought to the attention of the Wakiso District Education Office. Efforts to get a comment from nearby Kisubi Police Statyhavenbeen futile. Investigations are reportedly underway to establish the exact circumstances that led to the student’s death.

St. Mary’s College Kisubi, one of Uganda’s oldest and most respected Catholic-founded schools, is known for its academic excellence and strict discipline. The incident has therefore shocked the SMACK community and raised fresh concerns over student welfare and safety in boarding schools across the country.

The deceased will be laid to rest on Sunday afternoon in Narozali, Masaka District. The school has urged students, staff, and Old Boys to stand with the bereaved family during this difficult time.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. May Peter’s soul rest in peace,” read the statement signed by Head Teacher Bro. Mpanga Simeon.

As investigations continue, parents and the public await an official explanation on the cause of death and what measures the school is taking to ensure such tragedies are prevented in the future.

