Britam Uganda Unveils Self-Service Portals for Insurance and Investment Management

Kampala, Uganda–Britam, a leading financial services provider in Uganda is set to transform the insurance and financial services landscape with the introduction of “My Britam,” a suite of self-service portals.

This initiative is being launched under the campaign titled “Take Control,” designed to empower clients and partners to manage their insurance and investments independently and efficiently.

According to Britam Uganda, the campaign emphasizes the autonomy and convenience that “My Britam” brings to her clients and partners, allowing them to take control of their insurance and financial needs.

Commenting on this new initiative, Allan Mafabi, Chief Executive Officer at Britam Insurance Company (Uganda) Ltd, said: “Our portals represent a significant leap forward in our digital transformation journey, especially in an insurance industry typically slow to embrace change and innovation. We are excited about the positive impact this will have on our clients’ and partners’ ability to manage their insurance needs.”

He added: “In the long run, this initiative will support insurance as a key enabler of financial inclusion on a day-to-day basis. This is a testament to us putting clients first as we propose to safeguard their dreams and aspirations.”

The launch of both an investment and insurance portal marks a pivotal development in Britam Uganda’s commitment to digital transformation and customer empowerment.

According to Mafabi, by offering tools that enable clients and partners to seamlessly manage their insurance and investments, Britam is not only enhancing user satisfaction but also demonstrating a holistic approach to improving the financial services industry.

“This initiative establishes Britam as a leader in the digital evolution of the insurance and financial sectors.”

For Ronald Kasolo, General Manager – Britam Asset Managers: “The introduction of the ‘My Britam’ portals reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, which are fundamental pillars of our company strategy. By empowering our clients, we are enhancing their experience and driving a more efficient and transparent financial services industry in Uganda. With ‘My Britam,’ customers have the freedom to invest at their convenience and maintain total control over their finances.”

Britam’s Insurance Portals empowers clients and partners to take control of their travel plans by allowing them to purchase insurance, manage policies, file claims, and receive instant feedback—all through a centralized online platform.

This is the first phase of a broader rollout that will soon include Motor Insurance and other products, offering a comprehensive management experience for all types of insurance services. Banks and brokers will also be able to self-serve, improving the customer experience for both them and our shared clients.

“The Investment Portal enables our clients to take control of their investment portfolios by providing access to investment statements, top-up options, withdrawal capabilities, and tools for detailed performance analysis. This portal simplifies the investment management process and enhances our clients’ decision-making capabilities,” Kasolo stressed.

