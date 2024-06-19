BROMANCE GONE SOUR: Mwenda falls out with Canary

Veteran scribe Andrew Mwenda has always acted as a surrogate father of NBS journalist Canary Mugume and wife Sasha Ferguson before and after the young couple legalized their marriage.

This explains why the couple is so close to the Mwendas to an extent of posing for pictures together in the bedroom or at sometimes sharing hugs which have always sent tongues wagging in town.

However, snoops have whispered to us that Mwenda and Canary’s bromance recently hit the lowest point to an extent of spending eight months without talking to each other.

Snoops further intimated to us that furious Mwenda has even instructed managers at Kabira Country Club to block Canary from accessing services there on his bill as it has been the case.

Kabira Club is owned by tycoon Sudhir.

And at some point we are told Sudhir instructed managers at Kabira to allow Mwenda exclusively access services there including a room for free.

Riding on their bromance, these free services have always been extended to Canary.

“Mwenda has a free room at Kabira and he has always allowed Canary to access it whenever he needs to rest,” a source reveals.

Sources however say in absence of Mwenda, Canary has been in the habit of allowing unauthorized friends to access this room and other services at Kabira.

These are some of the issues that have seen Canary’s marriage with Sasha pushed to the rocks, sources say.

We are told Sasha was not happy with Canary’s lifestyle of hanging out at Kabira and other bars all night and the kind of friends ever in his company since it was affecting their marriage.

As their father figure, she reportedly confided in Mwenda over it.

“When Mwenda learnt about all this, he became furious with Canary. He could not allow seeing Canary’s marriage breakdown. Mwenda tried to counsel Canary especially to reduce his drinking habits, reserve time for his family at home and as well to cut off some friends he was hanging out with at Kabira and other bars. Mwenda also advised Canary to quietly go for a rehab because alcohol was slowly wasting him away,” a source reveals.

But Canary, instead of taking Mwenda’s advice in good faith, he reportedly turned weird and the two fell off badly to an extent of cutting off any form of communication for eight months.

Mwenda also reportedly blocked Canary from accessing free services including his room at Kabira.

Sources say close friends are trying to reconcile Mwenda and Canary again.

But we are told Mwenda is not happy and is blaming Canary for his marriage woes with Sasha.

Time to tell the story! Watch this space for the real truth behind Canary, Sasha marriage woes.

