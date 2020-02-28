Bruno Fernandes inspires Manchester United romp against 10-man Brugge as Arsenal sent crashing out of Europa league by late Olympiakos goal.

By Mariam Ayebare & Agencies

Another amazing Bruno Fernandes display swept Manchester United into the last 16 and on this showing, they are serious contenders for a second Europa League crown in three years.



Fernandes’ vision gives United a new look of things and elevates his teammates. The playmaker scored a second penalty in two games and this left the manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleased.“I’m very happy tonight,” he said. “When you score goals and play like this, it gives more confidence.”

Ighalo scored his first-ever goal against Club Bruce

Odion Ighalo scored the second goal as he made a first start owing to Anthony Martial’s absence, making him the first-ever Nigerian footballer to score for Manchester United, while Scott Mctominy ended a two-month absence by scoring the third goal as Solskjaer made seven changes from the first leg.

Fred capped off a superb individual evening by being voted Man of the match as the Brazilian netted

twice to seal the win.



The limp Gunners lose route to Champions League as they lost to Olympiakos by a late goal making it 2:2 on aggregate and Olympiakos wins on away goal rule.

Aubemeyang missed a goal of the year

The Gunners captain Aubemeyang, so often his side’s savior, looked like he had once again rescued his side by his superb scissor kick which canceled Olympiakos’ Pape Abou Cisse’s opener output Gunners in the driving seat with 7 minutes left of extra the time when Youssef El Arabi sealed it for the Olympiakos side and this left the Gunners hurt since they had a lot of intentions and hopes in this competition.