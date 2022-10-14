Buffaloes unveil new kit ahead of 7s series season finale

By Thomas Odongo

Top tier local rugby outfit Toyota Buffaloes will host the seventh and final circuit of the Nile Special 7s this Saturday, 15th and Sunday, 16th October at Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala.

Ahead of the 2022 season finale, Buffaloes are in buoyant mood after their new kit was unveiled by the club sponsor Toyota. The exercise happened today at a press conference at the CFAO Motors head office in Namanve.

Buffaloes Chairman Emmanuel Otim says that the team and the fans at large are geared up for this weekend’s action as they seek to introduce their new kit with a bang.

“We are looking forward to the weekend as everyone is very ready. We expect a good showing from the boys and as well hosting a success circuit. We hope that the team from Toyota will be around, their presence will mean a lot to the boys,” Otim said adding that; “I want to thank Toyota for giving Buffaloes support over the years.”

The Toyota Buffaloes club head coach, Charles Onen says that there’s pressure on them to deliver this weekend, first to end the season on a high and also launch the new kit with a good display.

“This being the inaugural circuit to be hosted by Toyota Buffaloes, we are leaving no stone unturned. We are putting in the shift on pitch to ensure we add an extra touch of respectability to our final position,” One said.

Edwin Muhumuza who’s the CFAO Motors National Sales Manager says that their 15-year partnership with Buffaloes is the longest they have had so far and it’s mainly because the team possess Toyota’s attributes which are; quality, durability and reliability.

“I see the same synergies in our partnership,” Muhumuza said adding that since they are leaders in the industry, they urge Buffaloes to also be on top in their field.

The Marketing Manager CFAO Motors, Isaac Tegule, referred to the ‘Buffaloes’ as strategic partners with whom the company shares the mutual objective of touching and changing lives especially but not limited to sports.

“Sports as a vehicle of society transformation is a well-documented fact. It impacts quite a large ecosystem that includes the sportsmen/women, the support staff, and the club fans. Beyond sports, our long-standing relationship with Buffaloes has also enabled us join hands to support the Banunule orphanage through provision of scholastic materials, education about road safety, rugby sport mentorship, as well as holding of a yearly Christmas party for the orphans held at the Kyadondo Rugby Club,” said Tegule, who also wished the club a great show during the final 7s circuit.

Speaking at the event, the Kyadondo Rugby Club chairperson, Brian Tabaruka thanked the team sponsors for the continued supported since 2007 and promised a grand show both on and off the pitch meant to shock and awe the opponents and revelers respectively.

“Getting a sponsor is one thing, maintaining them for over a decade is another. It takes commitment and focus on the objectives that bind both parties. We are eternally devoted to giving them value starting with the immediate task of hosting the final Nile Special 7s circuit. We assure the fans of a party befitting of a grand finale, that will be crowned with a display of fireworks on Sunday,” said Tabaruka.

CFAO Motors, formerly Toyota Uganda has been the longest standing sponsor of a Rugby club in Uganda having started their partnership with the Buffaloes Rugby team in 2007. CFAO Motors in Uganda is the exclusive manufacturer authorized distributor of brand-new Toyota vehicles.

With this season’s Nile Special 7s set to wind down, Toyota Buffaloes are currently in 6th position on 70 points, sandwiched between Impis on 75 points and Rams on 69.