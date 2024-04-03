Buganda Land Board buys hundreds of  Kabaka Birthday run kits, Ugandans urged to join the cause

The management of Buganda Land Board (BLB) led by its CEO Omuk. Simon Kabogoza have bought hundreds of kits in support of the annual Kabaka’s birthday run which is scheduled to take place this Sunday, April 07, 2024.

Omuk. Kabogoza, led his team comprising his Deputy, Omuk. Bashir Kizito Juma, Head of Finance and Administration, Mr Martin Mujabi and Mrs Rebecca Magezi Bukenya (Head Human Resource and Risk Management) to handover the kits bought by Kabaka’s land management agency in gesture of the institution’s unending support towards Buganda activities.

The 216 kits worth Shs4.32m were handed over to them by the Minister for Sports and Youths in Buganda, Owek. Robert Serwanga who commended the Buganda Land Board for always participating in the popular birthday run and asked other institutions to emulate BLB.

In his remarks while handing over the kits, Omuk Kabogoza, the Buganda Land Board CEO assured the minister of BLB’s full participation in the upcoming run. He asked all the people across Buganda especially BLB’s clients to buy and participate in the run to not only celebrate Kabaka’s life but also join him in his fight against the HIV/AIDS scourge which he wants to eliminate by 2030.

Omuk. Kabogoza and his Deputy Omuk. Kizito Bashir Juma emphasized that apart from supporting Kabaka’s cause, its participation is a way of communicating to its clients that taking part in the run would help them to keep physically fit and thus able to work hard and get resources to secure their tenancy on Kabaka’s land.

About the Kabaka Birthday Run

Now in its 11th edition, the annual Kabaka Birthday run is expected to light up the streets of Mengo in Kampala with hundreds of thousands expected to take part in the event come Sunday, April 07, 2024

The run is organised by the Buganda Kingdom in partnership with Airtel Uganda, as a celebration of King Ronald Muwenda Mutebi’s birthday, and championing noble global health causes.

The theme this year is, “Ending HIV/AIDs by 2030”, is a continuation of the fight against HIV/Aids. Past campaigns included awareness of fistula and sickle cells.

It should be noted that the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is the Goodwill ambassador for the international AIDS body(UNAIDS), a body that is fast-tracking the speedy treatment and prevention of the HIV/AIDS spread.

Proceeds from this year’s run are expected to help in furthering the quest to have better health services in the country and sensitize men to lead a careful, responsible sexual lifestyle to fight AIDS.

The run last year saw over 100,000 kits sold as participants took part in the 10km and 5km races around the kingdom’s headquarters in Mengo.

The Kingdom expects to host many more participants to take part in the run from their locations around the 18 counties of the kingdom and in the diaspora.

BLB's CEO Omuk. Simon Kabogoza and Buganda Kingdom Youth and Sports Minister Owek. Robert Serwanga

