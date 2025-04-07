Bugiri Accident Claims 12, scores Injured

Brian Musaasizi | Editor April 7, 2025 0
IMG-20250407-WA0117

Bugiri Accident Claims 12, scores Injured

Police have confirmed that twelve people died in a motor crash early Sunday night along the Iganga-Bugiri highway.

Busoga East Police spokesperson Michael Kafayo who said   investigations were ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash, noted that the crash which happened after a commuter taxi collided head-on with a trailer.

The accident which occurred at around 10pm at Lwaba Village in Kapyanga Sub-county,involed a Toyota Hiace taxi, registration UBQ 772A, which was heading from Kampala to Tororo when it crashed into a trailer carrying a container, registration KBM 175S, coming from Malaba side.

Preliminary police reports indiate that a motorcycle rider attempting to overtake the trailer from the opposite direction may have triggered the collision.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Bugiri Hospital mortuary.

