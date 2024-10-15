Bugisu Cultural leaders salute UBOS for ensus 2024 job well-done

By Evans Najuna

KAMPALA – Bugisu Cultural Institution has applauded UBOS Census 2024 data noting commendable increase in the number of their people. This was revealed during a courtesy call to the Census Commissioner Dr. Chris Mukiza at Statistics House in Kampala. “I want to applaud the Bureau for timeliness in releasing the Census 2024 results.

For long we have always made reference to the Census 2014 figures, however, with this latest information, we can now use scientific evidence to plan better for our people” said Counsel Richard Masereje the Legal brain of Umukhuka who led the delegation. The population of the Bagisu has increased by 448, 767 people in the last ten years. The Census 2014 Final Report puts Bagisu population at 1,647,382 people while the Census 2024 Provisional Results indicates 2,096,149 people.

The team used the opportunity to request for separate results of the Bagasu and the Sebins. Masereje said that they would like to see Elgon as a standalone statistical sub-region without including the other districts of Kapchorwa, Kween and Bukwo. According to UBOS statistical sub-regions, Sebei and Bugiso has always been referred to as Elgon sub-region. The other statistical sub-regions include Acholi, Lango, Ankole, Bunyoro, Toro, Buganda North, Buganda South, West Nile, Bukedi, Busoga, Kigezi, Teso, and Karamoja.

The representatives of Umukhuka further noted that their proposal is timely as UBOS prepares to disseminate the National Population and Housing Census 2024 Final Results in December 2024 as per approved Census Roadmap. The Legal brain said this will ably guide their planning, policy formulation and evidence based decision making for the people of Bugisu. The delegation pledged their continuous support to the Bureau’s work whenever called upon.

Dr. Chris Mukiza was grateful to the Umukhuka for the collaboration and cooperation between the two institutions and most especially, the support rendered to the Bureau during the entire Census 2024 exercise. He noted that all cultural institutions in Uganda are consumers of quality statistical data and information and, therefore, they form part of the Bureau’s stakeholders in the whole statistical value chine. “The Census 2024 data is robust and of high quality, it is time to make good use of this latest statistical data and information. In fact your presence here at the Bureau is a testament of the importance that cultural institutions attach to statistical products”, he emphasized. Counsel Richard Masereje was accompanied by Hon. Vincent Waboya.

According the Census 2024 findings, the total population of Uganda now stands at 45,904,417 people with the females taking a big share of 24,338,681 and males 21,566,736 persons. The population has grown by 11.3 million people between 2014 and 2024 with a population growth rate of 2.9%. His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda has always agitated for a bigger population noting the benefits that come with it in relation to the socio-economic transformation of Uganda.

