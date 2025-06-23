Bugisu Delegates Reject CEC Aspirant, Kakuru’s Candidature

Mbale City NRM Entrepreneurs’ League Delegates are bitter after Phillip Kakuru, who is a contestant for Chairman NRM National Entrepreneurs’ League denied them at a meeting held on Saturday, 21st June, 2025 at El Shalom Hotel.

Kakuru who was meeting Delegates from Elgon Zone that comprises of 10 districts, 7 from Bugisu and 3 from Kapchorwa facilitated all delegates with Shs300,000 except the five from Mbale City whom he accused of being Sanjay Tanna and Dr. Rukaari diehards.

Honorable Sanjay Tanna, former MP Tororo Municipality and contestant for NRM National Vice chairman Eastern has his eyes set on Chairman NRM National Entrepreneurs’ League 2025-2030, making him Kakuru’s biggest headache.

Kakuru’s vote hunting in Mbale however, turned messy when the Mbale City Vice Chairman, Entrepreneurs’ League, Abdallah Aziz asked him how he can ably represent the interests of Ugandan Entrepreneurs when he is based in South Africa.

Instead of addressing the concerns raised, Kakuru lost his cool, branding the Mbale Delegates as Sanjay Tanna and Dr. Rukaari voters and eventually left them out of the facilitation that was extended to members present.

This is not the first time Kakuru loses cool when asked about his availability to represent the interests of Ugandan entrepreneurs since he is most of the time outside the country.

On Tuesday, 17th June, 2025, it is reported that while meeting NRM Delegates in Bunyoro, Kakuru was asked a similar question by Bahemuka Julius and according to sources, the ill-tempered Kakuru became rude and arrogantly replied saying he is a rich man with businesses all over Africa and can’t therefore be stopped from travelling outside Uganda.

He was also asked about the SACCO that he says he has opened for Entrepreneurs. Members wanted to know who the promoters are, where the account is opened and the signatories to the account. Kakuru was however unable to give direct answers saying members will be informed later.

Bahemuka also posed a question relating to rotation of the position saying, the CEC Seat for Chairman NRM National Entrepreneurs’ League has been occupied by leaders from Western Uganda. These are Basajjabalaba, and Dr. Rukaari who have held the position for ten years each. Kakuru says, this does not carry weight because it will look like promotion of sectarianism.

Speaking to this reporter on Saturday, 21st June, at the sidelines of the meeting venue, Aziz questioned Kakuru’s ability to be a national leader basing on his ill-temperament arguing that as Delegates, they welcome and listen to all candidates before making up their minds depending on who has the best manifesto for Ugandan entrepreneurs.

“How can this man be our leader if a simple question like this one made him lose his temper to the extent that he refused to facilitate us? King Ceaser came here, we asked him difficult questions but he facilitated all of us,” says Aziz who now vows to decampaign Kakuru.

Meanwhile, Chairman Mbale City Entrepreneurs League, Wafuba Muhammad who was also left out of the facilitation for allegedly being Dr. Rukari’s mobilizer, wondered why he was called for the meeting in the first place.

“We wasted our time leaving behind our businesses to attend the meeting only to be sidelined, and yet we were invited!” A bitter Wafuba told this publication.

