Bugolobi Market Wins the Inaugural Team Chairman MK Project 2022 Sevo Cup 

Bugolobi Market has won the 2022 Sevo Cup in a heated match against Owino. This is the Team’s maiden win.

It should be remembered that Team Chairman MK Project led by Michael Nuwagira Toyota and Executive Director KCCA, Dorothy Kisaka launched the SEVO Cup at St Balikuddembe Market months back. 18 markets in Kampala have been battling for a bus in the men’s soccer tournament while the women a minibus after a netball tournament.

The tournament aimed at promoting talents, unity, sports development, and entertainment.

“Team Chairman under the General Muhoozi Kainerugaba (MK) brand is committed to supporting the youth develop their talents and grow their business opportunities for a better future,” Toyota said during the handover of prizes at Philip Omondi.

“We thank the chairperson of this market, Suzan Kushaba for the initiative to mobilize the youth and bring them together. The winner of this tournament for men will win a bus and the women will win a minibxus,” said Toyota who was accompanied by other leaders.

Two teams from the Kampala Public Markets won each a bus at the climax of the SEVO Cup on Friday at Philip Omondi.

In netball, Owino Market team sent supporters into celebrations after beating Bugolobi Market in a game played at Philip Omondi.

In games, football and netball, players exhibited great skills and determination, clearly showing that there is a lot of talent in the city markets.

Team chairman MK project, a famous outfit led by Micheal Nuwagira alias Toyota, which promotes the achievements and programs of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s first son and former commander of the country’s land forces, sponsored the tournament.

“We want to uplift the lives of the youth. Even those who have not gone to school but have talent we are ready to support them. Currently, artists like musicians earn a lot of money and so are the footballers,” Toyota said.

He urged the youth to join the Team Chairman for development programs before donating Shs 2M to market Musicians.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka commended President Museveni for the peace and strategic leadership and the vision of returning markets to the public.

Sevo Cup was launched this year with over 20 market teams under Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) taking part. Owino Market Chairperson Suzan Kushaba, who is a key member of the organizing team for the tournament that is named after NRM Chairman and Uganda’s President Gen Yoweri Museveni, noted that the tournament has gone on very well. With the group stages and quarter finals successfully done, the semi-finals and the finals were successfully played.

