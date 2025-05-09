BUKALANGO IN TEARS! Msgr. Expedito Magembe dies at 88

The Archdiocese of Kampala has confirmed the passing of the Rt. Rev. Msgr. Expedito Magembe, 88, the founding director of Mount Sion Prayer Centre in Bukalango.

His death was announced by the Archdiocesan Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Pius Male Ssentumbwe, on behalf of His Grace Paul Ssemogerere, Archbishop of Kampala.

“With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Monsignor Expedito Magembe of Mount Sion Bukalango, who departed from this life on May 9, 2025,” the statement read.

Advertisements

While the cause of death was not disclosed, the Archdiocese indicated that burial arrangements will be communicated in due course. Faithful are urged to keep him in their prayers.

Monsignor Magembe had been battling illness for a prolonged period. In January 2025, false reports of his death circulated on social media, which were later debunked. In 2024, he marked 50 years of priesthood, a milestone celebrated across the Catholic community.

As the chief exorcist of the Archdiocese of Kampala, Monsignor Magembe was widely respected for his spiritual leadership and unwavering devotion. In the Catholic Church, an exorcist is an ordained priest (or higher prelate) authorised by the local bishop to perform exorcisms. These exorcisms are performed to liberate individuals or objects from demonic possession, a belief that someone or something is being controlled by an evil spirit.

Beyond his pastoral and deliverance ministry, he was also an accomplished liturgical musician. Known for his powerful preaching and worship, Monsignor Magembe is said to have composed nearly 1,000 hymns and songs, many of which are featured in the official Luganda Catholic hymn book MTO: Muje Tutendereze Mukama. His music continues to resonate deeply within the Luganda-speaking dioceses and beyond.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions to sacred liturgy and Catholic music, he was awarded the prestigious Cherubim Musical Honour in February 2024. He is ranked among Uganda’s most celebrated liturgical musicians, alongside figures such as Fr. James Kabuye and Rev. Fr. Joseph Namukangula.

Through Mount Sion and his signature Sangaalo prayer sessions, Monsignor Expedito Magembe, a man of deep prayer and unwavering spiritual vigour, often seen with his iconic crucifix and a big rosary, dedicated his ministry to bringing Catholics back to the Church, especially those drawn away by Pentecostal movements. Many believe he fulfilled that mission with great success.

His death leaves behind a legacy of faith, music, and healing that will be remembered for generations.

About Post Author